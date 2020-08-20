Fortnite Season 4 release date, leaks, battle pass skins and more

Fortnite: Chapter 2's third season is coming to an end later this month, which means Fortnite Season 4 is imminent. Season 3 was good fun with the addition of cars and gas through the Joy Ride update, but it was an overall mishmash of themes that didn't match the quality of previous seasons.

That could be partially due to the pandemic, as both Season 3 and the Joy Ride update were delayed when they first launched. With Season 4 on the horizon, hopefully Epic Games has more in-game plans to make the season worthwhile. Who knows, maybe the feud between Apple and Epic will pop up more like it did with the game’s 1984 short.

Here’s everything we know about Fortnite Season 4, including its potential release date, map and what we’ve gleaned from the latest leaks

Epic Games' website says that the Season 3 Battle Pass runs until August 26. As such, Season 4 should launch on August 27 or a few days after depending on what happens at the end of this season.

As of right now there are no plans for a live The Device-like event to wrap the season up and change the map. Epic could be planning something, but if the company is, it'll come down to the wire since there is barely any time left before Season 4. There have been rumors that Season 4 will not be delayed like Season 3.

Fortnite Season 4 battle pass skins and leaks

(Image credit: Epic Games)

There have been a handful of rumors about upcoming skins. Marvel heroes Wolverine and Thor as well as DC comics icon Wonder Woman are expected to come at some point, although we don't know if they'll be added via the item shop like Captain America or via the battle pass rewards like Aquaman.

I've seen some of you guess this already, but yeah Season 4 *MIGHT* be Marvel themed, and Thor & his hammer are gonna be cosmetics (this is via my source)Also the trailer might start with a girl cornered in some alleyway by armed skins and she gets saved.August 19, 2020

The battle pass still costs 1,000 V-Bucks, which can be purchased for $9.99. It gives you access to 100 tiers of skins, sprays, emojis, and other cosmetics. You can gift the Battle Pass to a friend for $9.49.

Fortnite Season 4 map and gameplay changes

(Image credit: Epic Games)

While Season 3 didn't have a ton of cohesion like the previous 11 seasons of Fortnite, it did feature a boatload of content. The entire map flooded, named locations changed, new spots popped up, there were secret Coral Buddies challenges, and a special Aquaman skin. There are still new things coming before the end, too.

However, we have no idea what Epic has in store for Season 4. There could be another major map change or new features, but we'll have to wait and see.