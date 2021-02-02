Fortnite NFL Super Bowl week events: How to watch Twitch Rivals Streamer Bowl II

Fortnite Super Bowl Week Schedule Fortnite competitions hosted by Desus and Mero:

Tuesday (February 2) at 7 p.m. ET

Friday (February 5) at 7 p.m. ET

Twitch Rivals Streamer Bowl II:

Thursday (February 4) at 6 p.m. ET



Fortnite and the NFL are set to collide across a huge week of streaming competition. This week hosts three major nights of competition that could draw in a huge audience beyond fans of the sport and game, as comedians Desus and The Kid Mero will host some of the festivities.

While the NFL's already made its mark in Fortnite by taking over the Creative Welcome Hub, events kick off properly on Tuesday with the first of a pair of Fortnite competitions starring NFL players (including Tua Tagovailoa and Kyler Murray) and pro gamers KittyPlays and Myth.

And then there's Thursday's big event: the Twitch Rivals Streamer Bowl II Featuring Fortnite. We'll watch as 30 NFL players are paired with top Twitch streamers and fans who reached the top of the Streamer Bowl Cup. The entire event is a competition for the $1,000,000 non-profit prize pool.

Not only will Fortnite factor in heavily, but the Bowl will also have a Rocket League halftime show. Rapper/streamer T-Pain and streamer BigCheeseKit, along with players including George Kittle and Trent Taylor, are on board.

Thursday is the big day of the event, as Fortnite releases the Gridiron Gang Set outfits. There will be two uniform styles for every team (not just the Buccaneers and Chiefs), plus Logo-a-go Back Bling.

That same day will see a NFL Rumble LTM pitting fans of the Buccs and Chiefs against each other.

How to watch the Fortnite NFL events

To attend in real time, log into Fortnite and enter the Creative Welcome Hub.

Those who would rather watch the Tuesday and Friday events can also get in on the action, as the event will be streamed on Twitch (channel TBA) and on the @Verizon Twitter account. The competitions hosted by Desus and Mero will take place at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday (February 2) and Friday (February 5).

The Twitch Rivals Streamer Bowl II will be on the TwitchRivals channel.

If this is your first time, you'll want to start a bit earlier, to install it all. You can download Fortnite for Windows, Mac and Android. On PS4, Xbox One and Switch, search "Fortnite" in the game store.