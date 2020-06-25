Fortnite Diplo event start time: How to watch concert with Young Thug, Noah Cyrus

Ready to watch the Fortnite Diplo event live? While the ambitious online game's music events have been going hard for a while, we've got a real-deal concert tonight (June 25) with not one but three performers.

Yes, this month's chapter of the Fortnite Party Royale phenomenon is a concert called "DIPLO Presents: Thomas Wesley" starring the producer extraordinaire Diplo, rapper Young Thug and singer/songwriter Noah Cyrus as well.

Fortnite Diplo event time Tonight, (June 25), the Fortnite Diplo concert goes live at 9 p.m. Eastern / 6 p.m. Pacific.

Rebroadcast details can be found below.

The name of the show comes from Diplo's government name, Thomas Wesley Pentz. He's previously performed with Young Thug, and the pair released the music video of the same name as this concert: "Diplo Presents: Thomas Wesley - Dance With Me," which you can watch below:

Fortnite's summer of socially distanced concerts and events has proven huge, continuing a trend they began with Marshmello and moving to Travis Scott more recently. Even iconic movie director Christopher Nolan's gotten in on the Fortnite virtual events, debuting a trailer to his film Tenet in Party Royale mode.

How to watch the Fortnite Diplo concert

As you've done before, Fortnite gamers looking for a fun time — not a fight — will sign into the game and then select Party Royale mode. From there, mosey on over to the stage on the west side of the battle island.