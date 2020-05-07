Fortnite Deadmau5 concert: Start time and how to watch Steve Aoki and Dillon Francis

As the coronavirus pandemic has forced more people into lockdown, multiplayer games like Fortnite are becoming pseudo-social hubs where people can meet while remaining inside. To that end, Epic Games has come up with the Fortnite Party Royale mode, which it plans to launch with a big live music event within the wildly popular game.

Party Royale takes the Battle Royale of Fortnite and removes all the guns and building mechanics, and puts players on a peaceful island that’s just for socialising and taking part in virtual activities like skydiving and boat races. But it also features a huge main stage for real-world artists to perform. And for the Party Royale Premiere, Deadmau5, Dillon Francis, and Steve Aoki will be taking to the stage.

Fortnite Deadmau5 concert: Start time, how to watch

Deadmau5, Steve Aoki and Dillon Francis will play distinct sets back-to-back and live from Friday, May 8 at 9PM Eastern Time (2AM BST), running until 10PM ET (3AM BST).

You can join the live event as soon as it starts and anytime up until it ends. All you need to do is select the “Party Royale” playlist in the Fortnite Battle Royale, and from there you’ll be deposited into the party island.

If you are new to Fortnite, it’s free to download and play for PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, iOS, Android, and Mac.

Fortnite Deadmau5 concert rewards

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Anyone who logs into Party Royale between May 8 from 6PM ET to 10AM ET on May 11, will get the Neon Wings Back Bling “party favour” from Fortnite, which provides a pair of neon light wings that react to music for players to put on their characters.

Fortnite Deadmau5 concert schedule and replay

If you’re busy this Friday or don’t live in the US and don’t fancy being up in the early hours of the morning, then Epic Games has you covered.

You can watch the Party Royale Premiere on May 9 from 2PM to 3PM ET, as Epic Games is rebroadcasting the full show on the main stage of the Party Royale island.

For those of you not interested in Party Royale and want to stick with the less social and more competitive Battle Royale mode, then that will be running in parallel with Party Royale.

After the success of the Fortnite Travis Scott concert, we can expect Epic Games to setup more live music performances in Fortnite, especially with more people playing the game to ease lockdown boredom.