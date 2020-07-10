Forget the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 — this rival has crazy fast 100W charging

The Galaxy Note 20's August launch is fast approaching, with the OnePlus 8T likely appearing shortly after that. But performance-obsessed smartphone fans might be distracted in the meantime by Realme's newly rumored 100+W charging technology.

Ishan Agarwal (via 91mobiles) made a tweet claiming that the Chinese phone company is working on an "Ultra Dart" charging standard. This will apparently offer between 100 - 120W charging, filling your average 4,000 mAh smartphone battery to a third full in just 3 minutes.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20: Release date, price, specs, screen sizes and leaks

The best Android phones right now

Realme isn't an established brand in either the UK or the US right now. But its BBK Electronics stablemates Oppo and OnePlus, are. The companies have shared technology in the past, which is why we may see this UltraDart standard come to a future OnePlus phone.

A reliable source tells me that #realme’s developing a 100W+ fast charging tech to be revealed in July. It might be called "Ultra Dart" and can charge 1/3rd of a 4000mah+ battery in just 3 mins.As you can see in the image, 11660mA indicates almost 120W of charging speed. pic.twitter.com/tfjJZFHiPxJuly 9, 2020

Realme already offers 65W charging, known as SuperDart, on phones such as the X50 Pro 5G, with Oppo offering the same wattage with its Find X2. We've previously hoped this is what OnePlus will use on the OnePlus 8T when that likely arrives this October, but now we're of course crossing our fingers that OnePlus decides to use the even better standard that's been rumored.

Will OnePlus 8T get 100W charging?

There are already a number of good fast chargers on the market. OnePlus has its 30W Warp Charge 30T standard, and its new 30W Warp Charge 30 Wireless option for the OnePlus 8 Pro. Huawei offers up to 45W wired charging and 27W wireless charging on the P40 Pro, and Xiaomi gave the Mi 10 Pro 50W wired charging and 30W wireless charging. And while these are all good, they obviously pale in comparison to Realme's 100W charging leak.

Since the OnePlus 8T is still a few months away, and major rumors of its specs have yet to materialize, the Android world's attention will be turned to the Note 20 launch, expected to happen at Samsung's August 5 Galaxy Unpacked event. Samsung offers up to 45W charging, but only with a sold-separately charger and only on certain models like the Galaxy S20 Ultra, with most of its flagships getting 25W chargers in the box.

We'd expect the highest-specced Note 20, thought to be the Note 20 Ultra, to get the 45W option, as well as a decently sized battery of 4,000 - 5,000 mAh. Again, this is fine, but we wish it was better now we know that higher speeds are possible thanks to Realme.