Forget the iPhone 12: iPhone 11 Pro sale takes $350 off right now

If you'd rather not wait for the iPhone 12 to come out later this year, the iPhone 11 Pro is still one of the best phones Apple has ever made. And if you shop online at Verizon, you can save big bucks on either one of the iPhone Pro models.

Verizon has an online-only deal where you can save $350 on either the iPhone 11 Pro or iPhone 11 Pro Max. You'll need to buy your phone on an installment plan at full price, with the savings applied as bill credits over the course of 24 months.

iPhone 11 Pro: Save $350 @ Verizon

Buy an iPhone 11 Pro or iPhone 11 Pro Max online at Verizon, and the carrier will give you $350 in bill credits spread out over 24 months. Additional savings are available if you trade-in a phone or switch your service to a Verizon unlimited plan.View Deal

There are additional ways to save on either iPhone through Verizon. The carrier is offering up to $850 in savings when you trade-in a device and have a specified unlimited plan. You'll reap the biggest trade-in value on newer phones (the iPhone 8 and later, Galaxy S9 and later, Pixel 3 and later and more) and have an Above, Beyond, Do, Play or Get unlimited plan. Again, those savings are applied as bill credits.

Verizon switchers get $150 gift card

Switchers to Verizon can get a $150 gift card when they sign up for an unlimited plan using promo code "SUMMERTIME." You'll need to buy a phone that costs more than $550 to qualify, and that's certainly true of the iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max. Verizon's unlimited plans start at $60 a month.

The iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max both feature the A13 Bionic processor, the fastest mobile chip we've ever tested. The phones have three rear camera lenses — a main shooter augmented by wide angle and telephoto lenses — that produce great shots and make these iPhones our choice for the best camera phones. The iPhone 11 Pro Max is the larger of the two models, with a 6.5-inch Super Retina XDR Display; the iPhone 11 Pro features a 5.8-inch screen.

The new iPhone 12 are expected this fall, and will likely feature an even faster chip along with 5G connectivity. However, the phones could arrive later than usual thanks to production delays caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The bottom line is if you need an iPhone now, either the iPhone 11 Pro or Pro Max are excellent options, and Verizon's savings may be too generous to pass up.