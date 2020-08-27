Forget the iPad — Samsung's Galaxy Tab S6 Lite just dropped to $299

The Galaxy Tab S6 is a solid iPad alternative and one best tablets you can buy right now. If you're on the hunt for an affordable tablet right now, you'll want to take advantage of this deal.

Currently, Amazon has the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite on sale for $299. Normally $349, that's $50 off and the second-lowest price we've seen for this Wi-Fi-only tablet. Best Buy offers the same price.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 10.4": was $349 now $299 @ Amazon

Amazon's Labor Day Sale preview nets you the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite for an all time low price. It packs a premium design, a bright 10.4-inch display and outstanding battery life.View Deal

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is one of the best Android tablets out there.

It features a 10.4-inch (2000 x 1200) display, Samsung Exynos 9611 octa-core CPU, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.

As we note in our Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite review, we like its slim bezels and bright screen. We also found its 12 hour and 40 minute battery life impressive and gave it an overall rating of 4 out of 5 stars.

The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite's slim bezels are thinner than its rivals, including the Microsoft Surface Go 2 and the 2019 iPad. It's also lighter than the competition.

As seen on Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 Ultra phablet, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite comes with a handy S-Pen. In real-world tests, we found the S-Pen feels better to hold and write with than the Apple Pencil. This is accredited to its flattened side which enables an improved grip.

The S-Pen provides a fantastic note-taking experience on par with Apple Pencil. It has incredibly fast input recognition with virtually no lag. For your connectivity and storage expansion needs, Samsung equipped the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite with a USB-C port, a headphone jack and microSD slot.

While the newer Galaxy Tab S7 is coming soon with 5G support and a powerful Snapdragon 865 Plus processor, the Tab S6 Lite is a great deal for anyone who wants a dependable and affordable tablet — especially at this price.