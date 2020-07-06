Forget the Galaxy Note 20: Samsung Galaxy S20 is up to $700 off now

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is coming, but that phone is expected to start at $999 and go all the way up to $1,299 for the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. If you want a great Samsung phone for a lot less, Amazon and Samsung have teamed up for a great deal on the Galaxy S20.

Right now Samsung and Amazon are offering up to $700 in Amazon credit when you trade in your current phone. The discount applies to the Samsung Galaxy S20 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip with an eligible trade-in through Samsung.

Samsung Galaxy S20: up to $700 off @ Amazon

Amazon and Samsung are offering up to $700 in Amazon credit when you trade in your current phone and buy a Galaxy S20 5G. The Galaxy S20 offers a gorgeous 6.2-inch display, excellent cameras and fast 5G downloads in a compact design.View Deal

Amazon lists all of the phone models you can currently trade in, and the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max top the list at $700 each. The iPhone 11, iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max all fetch $600.

You can also trade in everything from the Pixel 4 ($600) and Pixel 3a ($200) to the Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10 Plus and Galaxy S10. If you've been sitting out a couple of generations, the Galaxy S9 will net you $300.

If you don't want to go through the trade-in route, the Galaxy S20 5G on Amazon right now is going for $849 or $150 off. That's a really good price for a phone with 5G connectivity, a fast Snapdragon 865 processor and a powerful camera system complete with a 30x hybrid zoom.

Other highlights of the Galaxy S20 include super fast charging, 128GB of storage with microSD expansion and Wireless PowerShare support for charging your Galaxy Buds Plus or another phone using the back of the S20.

We'll be bringing you all of the best July sales all week for Tom's Guide's special Summer Savings event, so keep it locked to Tom's Guide.