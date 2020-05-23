Forget the Galaxy Note 20: Galaxy S20 Memorial Day sale slashes $280 off

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is coming this August, but not everyone needs or wants an S Pen. And for what we're hearing, this phablet is not going to be that much of an upgrade over the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S20 Plus.

If you're in the market for a new Android phone, Amazon has the Samsung Galaxy S20 on sale for $200 off for its Memorial Day Sale, bringing the price down to a much more reasonable $799. Even better, the Galaxy S20 Plus is $280 off, which is one of the best big-screen phones you can buy.

The Galaxy S20 is one of the best flagship phones yet, offering fast 5G connectivity, very good cameras with a 3x optical zoom and a zippy Snapdragon 865 processor. And it's all wrapped up in a compact design with a gorgeous 6.2-inch OLED display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate.

In our Samsung Galaxy S20 review, we really liked its improved cameras, especially the Single Take mode that captures still photos from multiple lenses and videos all at once, making it easier to get (and share) the perfect shot. The only drawback is that the battery life could be better.

As you'll see in our Samsing Galaxy S20 Plus review, it offers excellent battery life at nearly 11 hours along with a larger 6.7-inch display. The S20 Plus also benefits from a fourth rear camera lens, a time-of-flight sensor that can help produce better looking portraits.

The only real strike against the S20 Plus was its high price. So seeing this phone hit $919 is an absolute steal, and is even $70 less than the smaller Galaxy S20's usual price.

