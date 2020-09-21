Forget Prime Day — This epic 82-inch gaming TV is $1,000 off at Amazon right now

We expect to see a multitude of Amazon Prime Day TV deals once Amazon's big day begins. But if you can't wait till then, here's an epic deal you can get right now.

For a limited time, you can get the Samsung 82-inch 4K QLED TV on sale for just $1,599.99. (Add it to your cart to see this price). That's a whopping $1,000 off and the cheapest 82-inch TV we've seen. Simply put, it's one of the best TV deals you can get right now.

Samsung 82" QLED 4K TV: was $2,599 now $1,599 @ Amazon

The Samsung Q60 QLED TV offers everything you could want in a giant-sized TV. You get HDR10, HLG, HDR10+ support, a 120Hz refresh rate, built-in game enhancing mode, and Bixby voice command support. It's currently $1,000 off and at its lowest price ever. View Deal

The Samsung Q60 QLED TV is part of Samsung's 2019 line of TVs. It's the most affordable model in Samsung's QLED lineup, but does manage to squeeze in some excellent features like Samsung's smart TV platform, great support for smart home stuff, and a genuinely great assortment of support and performance for gaming.

Just keep in mind that this QLED doesn't deliver the same black level and HDR performance as Samsung's costlier QLED TVs. However, it did score a spot in our list of the best gaming TVs for its excellent motion handling and short lag times. It even has an automatic game console detection feature that switches the TV to game mode the moment you power on your console. If you want the best TV for gaming, and can't wait till Amazon Prime Day — this is it.