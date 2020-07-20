Forget Prime Day: Every Amazon tablet is on sale right now from $34

We're more than halfway through July and there are no signs of Amazon Prime Day. However, that's not stopping Amazon from offering some epic Amazon deals on all of its Fire tablets and Kindles.

For a limited time, Amazon is taking up to $50 off its entire Fire tablet lineup. After discount, prices start as low as $34.99. However, we recommend the 2020 Fire HD 8 Plus, which is on sale for just $79.99 ($30 off).

Fire tablet sale — 2020 models

Fire HD 8 (2020): was $89 now $59 @ Amazon

The 2020 Fire HD 8 brings better battery life (almost 14 hours) and USB-C charging to Amazon's family of tablets. For casual TV watching and music listening, the Fire HD 8 is a solid device, even more so if you're a Prime subscriber. View Deal

Fire HD 8 Plus: was $109 now $79 @ Amazon

The new Fire HD 8 Plus packs all the same features of the Fire HD 8, but houses 3GB of RAM (instead of 2GB), which means you'll get much snappier performance. It also supports wireless charging. This is only the second time it's been on sale. View Deal

Fire HD 8 Kids Edition: was $139 now $89 @ Amazon

The 2020 Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition tablet is 30% faster than its predecessor and also $10 pricier. However, it's now on sale at its cheapest price ever. It includes a standard bumper case (in blue, pink, or purple), a two-year "worry-free guarantee" (essentially a no-questions asked warranty), and a year of FreeTime Unlimited.View Deal

Fire tablet sale — 2019 models

Amazon Fire 7 Tablet: was $49 now $34 @ Amazon

The Fire 7 tablet is the best affordable tablet around. It lets you access your favorite entertainment apps and call on Alexa for hands-free functionality. Get it for just $34.99 at Amazon.View Deal

Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet: was $149 now $99 @ Amazon

With its bright, vivid display and speedy performance, the Fire HD 10 is a solid choice if you're looking for an affordable tablet that you can take everywhere. At $50 off, it's an even better value than it was before.View Deal

Fire 7 Kids Tablet: was $99 now $59 @ Amazon

The Fire 7 Kids Edition tablet features a 7-inch display, 1.3GHz quad-core CPU, 1GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage. More importantly, it also comes with a 2-year worry-free warranty and protective case. View Deal

Fire HD 10 Kids Tablet: was $199 now $149 @ Amazon

The largest kids tablet in Amazon's arsenal, the Fire HD 10 packs everything we love about the traditional Fire HD 10 and adds in a 2-year worry free warranty and child-proof case. It's an excellent tablet for kids or tweens who need more power than Amazon's other tablets.View Deal

Kindles

Kindle Paperwhite: was $129 now $99 @ Amazon

The water-resistant Kindle Paperwhite features a 6-inch, anti-glare flush-to-screen display, a 5 LED front light, and 8GB of storage. Now $30 off and bundled with 3-months of Kindle Unlimited, it's one of the best Kindle deals you can get.View Deal

All-new Kindle: was $89 now $69 @ Amazon

The base Kindle e-reader packs built-in lighting, so you're not at the whims of daylight or bedside lamps when reading your favorite books. It's currently $20 off and comes with 3 months of Kindle Unlimited for free.View Deal

Need help choosing the best tablet? All three Fire tablets hold a spot in our list of best tablets. The Fire 7 is best if you're on a tight budget, whereas the Fire HD 8 is the best tablet for everyone. Meanwhile, the Fire HD 8 Plus gives you snappier performance if you plan on using your tablet for more than just the occasional video stream.

Looking for deals for students? Make sure to check out our guide to the best back to school sales.