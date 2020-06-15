Forget Prime Day: Big Amazon sale slashes prices on Fire TV, Echo and more

Amazon still hasn't confirmed when it will celebrate Amazon Prime Day, but if you can't wait till July (or September), here's a massive Amazon sale you can take advantage of now.

For a limited time, Amazon is slashing the price of numerous Alexa devices including its Fire TV Stick, Echo Show, and Echo speakers. Many of these deals make for great cheap Father's Day gifts or you could pick some up for yourself.

Digital Services

Kindle Unlimited: 2 months for free @ Amazon

Through June 30, Amazon is offering 2 months of its Kindle Unlimited service for free. That's $19 off and one of the best Amazon sales we've seen outside of a major holiday. Kindle Unlimited gives you access to over 1 million titles, magazines, audiobooks, and more. After the 2 months are up, membership is $9.99/month (or you can cancel anytime). View Deal

Echo Dot w/ Music Unlimited: was $49 now $1 @ Amazon

Currently, Prime members can get the Echo Dot with 1 month of Amazon Music Unlimited for $8.98. That means you'll pay just $0.99 for the Echo Dot. (If you're not a Prime member, you'll pay a total of $10.98). Already a Music Unlimited member? You can get the Echo Dot on sale for $29.99.View Deal

Streaming Devices

Fire TV Stick w/ Food Network: was $39 now $29 @ Amazon

The Fire TV Stick is one of the best cheap streaming devices you can get. Although this is the 1080p model, it comes with a 1-year Food Network Kitchen subscription ($39 value), which lets you stream commercial-free episodes of your favorite Food Network shows. It's also $5 cheaper than it was last week. View Deal

Amazon Fire TV Cube: was $119 now $99 @ Amazon

Get access to tons of content with Amazon's Fire TV Cube. The device is an excellent marriage of an Echo speaker and streaming device that's also able to control your living room. Plus the $20 savings make this deal a good pick if you're looking for gifts for dad. View Deal

Fire TV Recast OTA DVR 500GB: was $229 now $149 @ Amazon

The Fire TV Recast DVR lets you watch and record broadcast TV using your Fire TV, Echo Show, or mobile device. It's now $80 off, which is the lowest price it's been so far this year. The 1TB model is also on sale for $199 ($80 off).View Deal

Smart Speakers and Displays

Echo Dot w/ Clock: was $59 now $34 @Amazon

Amazon's Echo Dot with Clock is a revamped 3rd-gen Echo Dot now with a built-in LED display. The Echo Dot with Clock can show time, temperature or a timer. It's now the same price it was on Cyber Monday! View Deal

Amazon Echo Show 5: was $89 now $59 @ Amazon

The Echo Show 5 is a good smart display you can keep just about anywhwre. The 5.5-inch screen is perfect for checking the weather, managing to-do lists, or video calls. View Deal

Amazon Echo Show 8: was $129 now $89 @ Amazon

The Echo Show 8 features an 8-inch display and a camera shutter that blocks its lens when it's not in use. It's perfect in that it's larger than the Echo Show 5 and both smaller and cheaper than the Echo Show 10.1. It's also $10 cheaper than it was last week. View Deal

Amazon Echo (3rd Gen.): was $99 now $79 @Amazon

The newest version of Amazon's flagship smart speaker improves the sound quality while keeping all the functions you expect from an Alexa-powered device. It's now $30 off.View Deal

Amazon Echo Show: was $259 now $179 @ Amazon

The 2nd-gen Echo Show sports the biggest screen (10.1 inches) in Amazon's Echo Show family. It does everything the smaller devices do, but with noticeably better sound quality. Even better, it comes with a free Philips Hue bulb. View Deal

Fire TV Edition HDTVs

Insignia 32" 720p Fire TV: was $170 now $139 @ Amazon

The 32-inch 720p Insignia is a great smart TV for tiny spaces (and budgets). Its Voice Remote with Alexa lets you launch apps, search for titles, play music, switch inputs, and control other smart home devices with the sound of your voice. We wouldn't normally recommend a 720p TV, but this one is cheap enough for a spare bedroom. View Deal