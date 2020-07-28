Forget OnePlus Nord: The OnePlus 7 Pro is $150 off right now

OnePlus is offering one of the best back to school sales we've seen this month.

For a limited time, you can get the OnePlus 7 Pro on sale for $549. That's $150 off and the best price we've seen for this excellent phone outside of major holidays.

Unlocked OnePlus 7 Pro: was $699 now $549 @ OnePlus

Currently on sale for $549 ($150 off), the OnePlus 7 Pro packs everything you could want in a mid-tier phone. It sports a 6.67-inch QHD+ AMOLED screen, Snapdragon 855 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. View Deal

The OnePlus 7 Pro came out in spring of 2019. However, thanks to its Snapdragon 855 processor, it still offers excellent performance. We're also big fans of the phone's uninterrupted 6.67-inch display that boasts a fast 90Hz refresh rate.

In terms of performance, it won't break any iPhone speed records, but this 8GB smartphone is as smooth as it gets when it comes to gaming and everyday tasks.

To be fair, this isn't OnePlus' most recent smartphone release — that would be the Editor's Choice OnePlus Nord . (You can check out our OnePlus 7 Nord review for more details). However, that phone is not confirmed for the U.S. market yet. That makes the $549 OnePlus 7 Pro an excellent pick for yourself or students in need of a budget phone.