Forget Nvidia RTX 3090 — a beastly new RTX Titan could be coming

What would be more impressive than a 24GB Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090? A GeForce RTX Titan with 48GB of GDDR6X video memory.

A least that's what YouTuber Moore’s Law is Dead suggested Nvidia could come up with as a retort to a very high-end AMD Big Navi Radeon RX 6000 series graphics card. Using a combination of insider information and speculation, the chip-centric YouTuber said AMD is planning on releasing a ‘Biggest Navi’ graphics card in 2021 and Nvidia will need to respond to it.

As it stands, Nvidia has three graphics cards making up its new lineup of GeForce RTX 3000-series: The RTX 3090, RTX 3080 and RTX 3070. The first is a $1,499, 24GB high-end monster graphics card, while the second is a $699 card that beats the RTX 2080 Ti considerably. The RTX 3070 does the same to a lesser degree and at a lesser price of $499.

We’re expecting Big Navi, which is now known as AMD’s Radeon RX 6000 series, to deliver a graphics card that will come close to the performance of the RTX 3080 but at a potentially lower price. That means AMD doesn't yet have a graphics card to challenge the RTX 3090.

There’s an argument that the super high-end cost of the RTX 3090 means it’s not set to be a mainstream GPU that AMD will need to compete with. However, bragging rights in the graphics card arena are very much a real thing. So Moore’s Law is Dead is predicting a new Navi graphics card in 2021 that will deliver 80 compute units and make use of HBM2 VRAM.

Such a graphics card would likely be aimed at very high-end PC gaming enthusiasts and professionals working in CAD and other graphically intensive tasks. If AMD’s Biggest Navi GPU outperformed the RTX 3090, Nvidia would surely want to respond.

And based on information that memory maker Micron will have 23Gbps GDDR6X memory available by early 2021, Moore’s Law is Dead suggested that Nvidia could make an RTX Titan card with double the VRAM of the RTX 3090. Doing that and using the 352-bit memory bus facilitated by Nvidia’s new Ampere architecture, would see a new RTX Titan deliver a huge throughput of 1012 GB/s and hitting the 1 TB/s milestone.

That would deliver a monstrously powerful graphics card, likely costing several thousand dollars. But we’ve seen Nvidia create an RTX Titan for the outgoing Turing generation GeForce cards, so there’s scope for it to do the same with Ampere.

However this is all quite heavy speculation. The RTX 3090 is already touted to deliver up to 8K gaming, which is already a rather ridiculous target given the lack of 8K displays.

We’ll have to wait for a full reveal of the Radeon RX 6000 series on October 28, to find out What AMD has been working on and if Nvidia will need to prepare a response to its rival.