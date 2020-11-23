Forget M1 MacBooks: Now Chromebooks are ditching Intel, too

Intel's rough month just got worse. First Apple unveiled a new MacBook Air with M1 and MacBook Pro with M1 powered by Apple Silicon that blows away Intel-based laptops on benchmarks and battery life.

And now comes word that AMD could be muscling in on Chromebooks in a big way.

If new findings in the Chromium Gerritt, a web-based code collaboration tool for software developers, is to be believed, then Google’s Chromebooks are looking to sport AMD’s Ryzen chips in 2021 in a huge blow to Intel.

New Chromebook baseboards, dubbed Guybrush, Mancomb, and Majolica, are likely to be powered by AMD’s new Zen 3 Cezanne chipset. Per a leak by Twitter user ExecutableFix , three Ryzen 5000 U-series chips based on Cezanne will be available next year.

Already, Intel has been playing catchup with AMD’s 7-nanometer process. The once king of power and efficiency has been overtaken by AMD’s Ryzen line of CPUs, especially its Ryzen 3 line on the affordable laptop end, which offers tremendous single and multi-threaded performance. And with Apple dropping Intel to create its own line of CPUs for Mac, it’s a huge loss for team blue.

Chromebooks, the cheap netbook-like devices that run ChromeOS, have surged in popularity. According to Statista , 20 million Chromebooks have been shipped in 2020 so far. That’s 2.4 million more than Macbooks Apple shipped in 2019 at 17,684,000. So it's clear that there's a big opportunity here for AMD.

The new Ryzen 7, in particular, packs a wallop. The 8-core/16-thread design with a base clock of 2GHz is blistering, especially for a device as light as a Chromebook. So, maybe Google has bigger plans for its Chromebook line beyond Google Docs and web browsing.

Per a report by Kent Duke at Android Police , while scrubbing the Gerritt, he found evidence that a touchscreen will be available on upcoming Chromebooks, suggesting a convertible tablet configuration.