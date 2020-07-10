Forget iPhone 12 — the iPhone 11 is free on Sprint right now

Want a free iPhone 11? You can get one now, if you hurry and grab this great Sprint offer.

If you can't wait for the iPhone 12, Sprint's deal nets you a free iPhone 11 when you switch to a Sprint Flex plan and trade-in your old device. And your old device can be in any condition! This deal is only available to new Sprint customers, but it still ranks as one of the best iPhone deals you can get right now.

iPhone 11: free w/ trade-in @ Sprint

The iPhone 11 delivers superb cameras, fast performance, and excellent battery life. New customers can switch to the Sprint Flex 18-month plan and lease the new iPhone 11 for $0. This iPhone sale requires that you trade-in your old smartphone, but the good news is that your old phone can be in any condition and you'll still get the free iPhone 11. View Deal

The iPhone 11 is one of the best phones in the market and won the prize for top phone in the Tom's Guide Awards 2020. The iPhone 11 captures all the best things about Apple's phones — a colorful, eye-catching design, a long-lasting battery that delivers a full day of use on a single charge, and Apple's superior software.

Plus, Apple added a second camera to the back of the iPhone 11, which allows for ultra-wide angle views. You also get the same powerful A13 Bionic processor Apple uses in all its phones. All of those features are packed into a device that retails for around $700. And Sprint's deal gets you one for free!

