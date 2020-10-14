Forget iPhone 12 mini: Galaxy S20 FE is $250 cheaper for Prime Day

Starting at $699, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is already a great deal. But Best Buy is now selling Samsung's latest flagship for $250 off for Prime Day, so long as you purchase the device through a major carrier of your choosing. That's Verizon, T-Mobile (including Sprint) and AT&T.

The deal will be reflected in monthly bill credits; over 24 months, the Galaxy S20 FE will cost $21, rather than the $28 to $30 Verizon and T-Mobile typically charge. At AT&T, the deal isn't quite as compelling — customers there will save $200 all told, as opposed to $250 — though that's still good for a $16 payment across 30 months.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: Save $250 w/ activation @ Best Buy

The Galaxy S20 FE is $250 cheaper through Verizon and T-Mobile and $200 cheaper through AT&T at Best Buy. These are compelling deals on a phone that was already a pretty phenomenal value to begin with, and with an eligible trade-in you could stand to save even more money.View Deal

As we noted in our Samsung Galaxy S20 FE review, this device offers all the power of the much more expensive Samsung Galaxy S20, S20 Plus and S20 Ultra, but at a fraction of the price. It packs a multi-lens rear camera system that includes a telephoto shooter for impressive optical zoom shots, as well as a gorgeous design available in six striking colors.

You sacrifice almost nothing in opting for the Galaxy S20 FE versus its pricier alternatives. You even get Samsung's impeccable 120Hz display. If we had a gripe, we'd prefer slightly longer battery life and a fingerprint sensor that was a bit less finicky to use, but those are relatively small complaints for a device that, overall, checks all the boxes for the vast majority of users.

The Galaxy S20 FE will soon have some big competition from the iPhone 12 mini, which packs 5G support, blazing A14 Bionic speeds and a rich OLED screen into an attractive $699 phone. But at $250 cheaper, this S20 FE deal makes Samsung's mid-ranger hard to turn down.

We may be in the midst of Prime Day's second day, but there are still deals left to be had. For more savings on Samsung's handsets in particular, check out or best Prime Day Galaxy S20 deals hub. And for the best Prime Day deals overall, be sure to bookmark our best Amazon Prime Day deals page.

Shop all Prime Day deals at Amazon