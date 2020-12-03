Forget Cyber Monday: This gaming laptop deal with RTX 2060 is just $799 now

Gaming laptops can be prohibitively expensive, but fortunately there are still plenty of holiday laptop deals up for grabs.
For instance, Walmart has the Acer Nitro 5 w/ RTX 2060 on sale for $799. That's $300 off and one of the best cheap laptop deals we've seen.
Gaming laptop deal
Acer Nitro 5 w/ RTX 2060: was $1,099 now $799 @ Walmart
The Acer Nitro 5 is an excellent mid-level gaming laptop. Its outstanding SSD speeds, strong cooling mechanisms, and powerful RTX 2060 graphics card make it a steal at just $799, which is $300 off its usual price.View Deal
The Acer Nitro 5 sports a cutting-edge graphics card, professional build quality, and an overall solid spec sheet. You get a 15.6-inch 1080p 144Hz IPS LCD, Core i5-9300H CPU, 16GB of RAM, 1TB HDD with 256GB SSD, and an RTX 2060 GPU.
This is an incredible price not just for the amount of RAM you get (16GB), but also for the GPU horsepower (RTX 2060). The laptop also features a backlit 4-zone RGB keyboard and Acer's CoolBoost technology, which consists of a quad exhaust port design and ensures you'll be able to play games without any overheating issues.
This same system was on sale during Black Friday, but quickly sold out. So snatch this deal while you can.
Shop more Cyber Week sales
- Amazon Holiday Deals: save on Fire TVs, Ray-Ban, Fitbit
- Adidas: up to 80% off hoodies, sneakers @ Amazon
- Alexa devices: deals as low as $17 @ Amazon
- Alienware: up to $730 off gaming rigs
- Allswell: 25% off select items via "HOME4HOLIDAYS"
- Anthropologie: extra 30% off sale items
- Apple iPad Pro: was $1,149 now $849 @ B&H Photo
- Audible Plus: 38% off first 6 months
- Backcountry: 60% off Marmot, Patagonia, Sorel
- Beautyrest: up to $300 off mattresses
- Best Buy: smart TVs as low as $79
- Bose 700 Headphones: was $379 now $299 @ Amazon
- Casper Mattress: up to 30% off everything @ Casper
- Chewy: up to 50% off pet supplies
- Chromebooks: deals from $129 @ Best Buy
- Dell: laptop deals from $349
- Fitbit sale: up to $50 off @ Amazon
- Galaxy S20/Note 20 sale: up to $250 off @ Amazon
- HP sale: up to 65% off all laptops
- Lenovo: ThinkPad sale from $799
- Microsoft: up to $900 off Surface, Xbox, more
- Mixbook: up to 55% off everything via "CYBER20"
- Nectar Mattress: $400 off + get $399 in free gifts
- New Balance: 30% off sitewide @ New Balance
- Newegg: up to 50% off gaming, mobos, storage, more
- Nike: 40% off sneakers, tech fleece, hoodies @ Nike
- Nintendo Switch: shop all Switch stock @ Best Buy
- Nordstrom: 50% off Sweaty Betty, Rag & Bone, more
- PC gaming sale: up to $400 off laptops, monitors @ Best Buy
- Prime Video: rentals from $1.99 @ Amazon
- Office Depot: over 50% off office chairs and furniture
- OLED TV sale: deals from $899 @ Best Buy
- Purple: up to $500 off mattress + bundle @ Purple
- Roku sale: 4K streamers from $24 @ Amazon
- Sephora: 50% off + free shipping w/ "FREESHIP"
- Sony PS5: sign-ups available @ Amazon
- Sony WH-1000xM4: was $349 now $298 @ Amazon
- Staples: 1080p monitors from $89
- TCL 50" 4K Android TV: was $349 now $249 @ Best Buy
- Verizon: free iPhone 12 w/ Unlimited
- Walmart: big-screen TVs, laptops, more from $278
- Wayfair: up to 80% off home office furniture
- Zappos: up to 50% off sneakers, backpacks, winter apparel