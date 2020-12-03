Forget Cyber Monday: This gaming laptop deal with RTX 2060 is just $799 now

Gaming laptops can be prohibitively expensive, but fortunately there are still plenty of holiday laptop deals up for grabs.

For instance, Walmart has the Acer Nitro 5 w/ RTX 2060 on sale for $799. That's $300 off and one of the best cheap laptop deals we've seen.

Gaming laptop deal

Acer Nitro 5 w/ RTX 2060: was $1,099 now $799 @ Walmart

The Acer Nitro 5 is an excellent mid-level gaming laptop. Its outstanding SSD speeds, strong cooling mechanisms, and powerful RTX 2060 graphics card make it a steal at just $799, which is $300 off its usual price.View Deal

The Acer Nitro 5 sports a cutting-edge graphics card, professional build quality, and an overall solid spec sheet. You get a 15.6-inch 1080p 144Hz IPS LCD, Core i5-9300H CPU, 16GB of RAM, 1TB HDD with 256GB SSD, and an RTX 2060 GPU.

This is an incredible price not just for the amount of RAM you get (16GB), but also for the GPU horsepower (RTX 2060). The laptop also features a backlit 4-zone RGB keyboard and Acer's CoolBoost technology, which consists of a quad exhaust port design and ensures you'll be able to play games without any overheating issues.

This same system was on sale during Black Friday, but quickly sold out. So snatch this deal while you can.

