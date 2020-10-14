Forget AirTags, you can save 30% on Tile products thanks to Prime Day

Apple may not have rolled out the long-rumored AirTag Bluetooth trackers at last night's iPhone 12 launch event, but all is not lost because there’s always Tile. The same Tile that’s knocked a bunch of money off its products for Prime Day.

Right now you can save up to 30% on Tile products in the Prime Day sale, including $10 off the Tile Starter Pack at Amazon plus $15 off the Tile Performance Pack . That’s a saving of 20% and 25%, respectively, and way better value than what Apple would have had to offer.

Tile Starter Pack: Was $49 now $39 @Amazon

If you're new to Tile, this is the ideal place to start. Both the Tile Mate and Tile Slim have 200-ft ranges and can be used with any number of things you might lose track of. The Slim even boasts a longer three-year battery life and full waterproofing, just in case. This pack can be yours for $10 off at Amazon.View Deal

Tile Performance Pack: Was $59 now $44 @ Amazon

If the Tile Mate isn't enough for you, the Tile Pro might be more to your liking. Not only does it have a louder ring, with it offers double the range at 400 feet. It's yours paired with the wallet-friendly Tile Slim for $15 off at Amazon.View Deal

The whole point of Tile is to keep track of all your things without the need for power-hungry GPS sensors. Whether it’s your wallet, bag, keys or something else entirely, adding a Tile means you’ll be able to hunt them down.

The Tile app can locate your things using Bluetooth signals, provided they’re within a 200-foot range, and vice versa. Lose your phone but have your Tile? No problem, because the system works both ways — even if your phone is on silent.

Of course you don’t always lose your stuff in convenient places, so should you lose your Tile-tracked possessions out in the world, the app will be able to see its most recent location. Failing that you can anonymously enlist the help of the Tile network, which means your missing Tile will ping any other Tile users that happen to pass by.

You can also upgrade to Premium and Premium Protect plans for more enhanced services, like more proactive finding features and free battery replacement if you wish.