Foldable Motorola Razr Caught in the Wild with Very Chunky Chin

After hearing and seeing very little surrounding Motorola's upcoming foldable Razr for much of the year, the leaks have turned to a flood ahead of the Nov. 13 launch event. Yesterday we were treated to a slew of Razr renders from every angle, and today we've received our first shot of the retro-inspired handset out in the wild.

This clear-as-day photo of someone using the new Razr originates from Weibo, and comes to us courtesy of DroidShout. Although the contents of the display are mostly obscured, the handset's prominent chin, notch and USB-C charging port are perfectly visible, as well as that button near the bottom that could be either a latch or a fingerprint sensor (or both — it's hard to tell at this stage).

(Image credit: Weibo via DroidShout)

Judging from this image, it seems as though there's a rather large black bezel between the bottom of the display area and the top side of that bulbous chin. That's a bit concerning, though no renders that have leaked to date have indicated such a bezel will be present on the final hardware. Here's hoping what we're seeing is just a quirk of a preproduction unit, or a software setting at play.

Regardless, it's quite obvious the new Razr will feature a rather large bump at the bottom, where the two halves of that extra-tall, flexible 6.2-inch display will meet. It should be said that the original Razr made a similar design concession, though on the new foldable model this space seems much thicker, likely because it's housing a good chunk of the device's essential circuitry.

The side of the Huawei Mate X. Notice the strip on the far right edge, housing the USB-C port. (Image credit: Future)

It's not the best look, but then we can't imagine how Motorola could have circumvented it. Huawei's Mate X is similar in that it features a long strip down one side that houses the handset's cameras and many of its components, though that device is larger in every dimension, so the strip itself is actually quite slender when compared to the overall surface area of the display.

Still, the new Razr at least looks as if can unfold completely flat, though the positioning of the user's left hand in this image makes it difficult to discern whether there's an obvious crease present here, as on Samsung's Galaxy Fold.

Motorola has announced a Nov. 13 event in Los Angeles where it will unveil its new Razr to the world — though, at this rate, there might not be much left to reveal if the leaks continue. Be sure to keep an eye on Tom's Guide as we draw closer to the official announcement.