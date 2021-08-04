Apple's foldable iPhone Flip could still be ‘2 or 3 years away’

Foldables enthusiasts better not hold their breath waiting for the long-rumored foldable iPhone Flip, as a new report claims it might not arrive for another 2-3 years at the earliest.

That’s according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman in his 'Power On’ newsletter, who noted that Apple's entry into the foldable phone world looks to be a way off. If true, that would mean Samsung would be the only major company to go big on foldables outside China.

While the first foldable phones launched in 2019, they’ve not yet taken off in a meaningful way. In fact, only Samsung and Motorola have actually sold foldables devices in the U.S., and only a handful more have gone on sale in China from the likes of Huawei and Royole.

We have heard about plenty of other devices, including the rumored Google Pixel Fold, LG’s ill-fated ‘rollable’ handset, and of course the iPhone Flip itself. However, none of these products have gone on sale.

Apple itself has never confirmed or denied that it has plans to release a foldable phone. However, Apple has filed a large number of patents related to foldable tech, which suggests it at least has an interest in exploring foldable phones.

In any case, it’s not as though Apple is likely to fall too far behind. For starters, foldables phones are still a niche category, with high price tags preventing them from gaining serious mainstream appeal.

And of course Apple isn’t one to rush a product or feature for the sake of it. Even if every other phone maker on the planet started selling foldables, Apple wouldn’t launch its own until it was absolutely ready.

So don’t hold your breath waiting for the iPhone Flip, because it’s probably going to be a while. Though that’s certainly a good thing.

Considering all the problems Samsung had with the original Galaxy Fold, and the fact successive foldables all have a prominent crease on their screen, I’m quite happy to sit back and let Apple, quite literally, work out most of the kinks. In the meantime, there's always the iPhone 13 range to look forward to.