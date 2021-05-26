Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul live stream: date, time, match card, odds and more

FLOYD MAYWEATHER VS LOGAN PAUL LIVE STREAM details When: Sunday, June 6 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT / 1 a.m. BST

Mayweather vs Paul time: Approximately Midnight ET / 9 p.m. PT / 5 a.m. BST

Where: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida

LIve streams: Showtime in the US, Sky Sports Box Office (UK) / Main Event (AU) / Fanmio (rest of world)

The much-hyped Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul live stream proves that boxing is living in the weirdest timeline imaginable. In one corner, you've got undefeated 'Money' Mayweather, who is largely considered to be assured of a position on boxing's Mt. Rushmore. And he's fighting someone who is the polar opposite.

Logan Paul is barely professional athlete, nor is he much of a boxer. Instead, he's a celebrity who rose to popularity on YouTube before becoming infamous over filming a dead body in Aokigahara, a forest in Japan known for being a site of many suicides. Paul, who calls himself 'The Maverick,' spent years being the butt of all jokes, but came back to the spotlight by starting his own boxing career.

Paul's fighting career began in 2018, when he fought fellow YouTuber KSI in a 'white collar amateur' boxing match that ended as a majority draw. Two judges marked it 57-57, the third went 58-57, for KSI. Their November 2019 rematch (a professional fight) also went to decision, with two judges going for KSI (57-54, 56-55) and the third for Paul (56-55).

Unlike either of those two matches, the Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul live stream will be an exhibition bout. It was originally supposed to take place on February 20, and was pushed to June 6.

Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul odds

At this moment, per BetOnline.ag, Logan Paul is the +700 underdog (bet $100 to win $700), and Mayweather is the -1500 favorite (a $1,500 bet only nets you $100 extra). But clearly the money has come in on Paul, who is 0-1 in his pro boxing career compared to Mayweather’s record of 50-0.

Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul live streams from anywhere on Earth

While the combination of Fanmio and Showtime should have you covered, you're not S.O.L. if you can't get them. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN . It offers superb speeds and excellent customer service. But you've got other VPN options as well. Here are our top picks.

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. View Deal

Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul live streams in the U.S.

Folks in the States have two options for watching Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul live streams. Most will likely go with Showtime — the more known option. It costs $49.99 on Showtime, and subscriptions are not required. Showtime is available via cable, satellite and Sho.com.

Those who want a trinket with their fight will grab Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul on Fanmio, where it also costs $49.99. Fanmio throws in a black-and-white limited edition shirt with Mayweather and Paul's faces and names on it. And they'll also be entered to win two contests: 20 customers will win a video meet and greet with Mayweather and Paul, and five will get a boxing glove signed by Mayweather and Paul.

Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul live streams in Canada

Again, Fanmio is your best bet, as the service will charge the equivalent of $49.99 USD in your region ($60.326 CAD in this case) for Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul live streams.

Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul live streams in the U.K.

Sky Sports Box Office is charging £16.95 for fans to watch Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul live streams. Hilariously, some fans have argued that Sky should pay fans that much to watch the match.

Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul live streams in Australia

Predictably, Main Event is selling the Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul live streams to those in Australia. It costs $49.95, and pre-orders are open now.

Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul match card

Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul

Badou Jack vs. Jean Pascal; light heavyweight

Jarrett Hurd vs. Luis Arias; junior middleweight

Chad Johnson vs. Brian Maxwell

Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul: Why is this an exhibition fight?

Mayweather's last professional fight was in August 2017 — where he beat UFC's Conor McGregor by TKO. The 'Notorious' one lasted 10 rounds, and this marked Mayweather's 50th pro win. He is undefeated at 50-0, and that match set the record for longest active unbeaten streak at the time.

Since, Mayweather has only fought exhibition matches (and only one of them) since. On December 31, 'Money' beat formerly-undefeated kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa in a boxing match, via a round 1 TKO.

Maybe 'Money' is just looking to preserve his undefeated streak, though one would be surprised to hear that he thought of the Paul brother as a threat.