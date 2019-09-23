Galaxy Fold Gets US Release Date: Where You Can Get It September 27

Samsung’s experimental flagship smartphone, the Galaxy Fold , will officially go on sale in the U.S. this Friday (Sept. 27) nearly five months after it was originally supposed to launch. This time, Samsung promises, the device’s display will be problem-free.

The Galaxy Fold will be available at Samsung’s retail stores, Best Buy and AT&T. Samsung and Best Buy will offer unlocked versions of the Fold.

The $1,980 Fold was delayed in April after multiple reviewers noticed a transparent overlay that could be easily removed was actually part of the screen. Removing the overlay caused the display to flicker. But there were other issues: The design of the hinge allowed for debris to get stuck, which prevented the device from opening and closing properly.

So Samsung postponed the Fold’s launch and went back to the lab and engineered some quick fixes that would prevent people from peeling off the display’s protective layer and will keep junk from mucking up the hinge. In our hands-on time with the fixed Galaxy Fold at this year’s IFA trade show in Berlin, the tweaks Samsung made to the phone, which included reinforcement of the hinge with metal plates and covers to keep out debris, were noticeable. The protective film covering the screen can no longer be peeled off. All in all, the phone felt more stable.

Samsung is also offering a new customer service experience called Galaxy Fold Premier Service. It gives Galaxy Fold buyers "access to Samsung experts who can provide tailored guidance and support any time, any day." You can access this service via a dedicated phone number, video chat through or by scheduling in person support. Think of it as a Galaxy Fold butler, which would you should get for nearly $2,000.

We didn’t experience any issues with our original Galaxy Fold review unit, but the problems others had proved the first foldable phone on the market just wasn’t ready for primetime at the time. We plan to put the new Fold to the test to find out if Samsung’s fixes will make up for the Fold’s unceremonious debut.

But Samsung faces a more competitive smartphone landscape today. Apple just took the wraps off a trio of iPhones — the iPhone 11 , 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max — that don’t fold, but do offer powerful performance and advanced photography features.

Stay tuned for a full review to see if the Galaxy Fold is finally worth buying.