Fitbit Versa 4 and Fitbit Sense 2 could be coming soon

The latest app teardown from 9to5Google points to three new Fitbits on the way. While all we have to go on are codenames for the time being, suggested resolutions give us a pretty good idea of which models are getting refreshed, and there’s also a big clue that we won’t be getting the promised introduction of Wear OS this generation.

All three wearables continue in Fitbit’s tradition of using space and sci-fi related codenames, with Hera, Rhea and Nyota all referenced in the app. The first two are listed as having screen resolutions of 336 x 336, which strongly hints that these two watches are the Fitbit Versa 4 and Fitbit Sense 2 respectively, given the square shape and number of pixels match the previous generations.

Nyota, meanwhile, has a resolution of 124 x 208 — the familiar shape of the fitness band. That’s the same resolution as last year’s Fitbit Luxe, so it seems likely we’re looking at the Luxe 2.

How different these will be from the previous generations is in doubt, as all three codenames were found in code related to Fitbit’s software bridge which enables the company’s wearables to share data with smartphones.

As Wear OS has a different way of talking to connected phones, 9to5Google reckons this is evidence that Fitbit isn’t going to be adopting Wear OS this generation, despite now being part of the Google family following a $2.1 billion takeover.

Where the heck is Wear OS?

While this leak reveals very little about the devices other than that they probably exist, it does suggest that the Google takeover hasn’t done much to alter the way Fitbit operates yet.

Generational changes between Fitbits are usually incremental, rather than sweeping, and the identical resolution indicates that will be the case here — though of course new sensors could be added, and we always welcome battery improvements.

But the real kicker here is the suggestion that Fitbit isn’t planning on adopting Wear OS this time around. At last year’s Google I/O, Fitbit CEO James Park stated that the company would be “building premium smartwatches based on Wear that combine the best of Fitbit’s health expertise with Google’s ambient computing capabilities.”

From the scant evidence we’ve seen so far, it doesn’t look like any of these wearables match that description, and word has it that the upcoming Pixel Watch will only have limited Fitbit integration, too. In other words, the wait for something that combines the best of Fitbit and Google continues.