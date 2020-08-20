Fitbit Versa 3 release date, price, features and everything else we know

The Fitbit Versa 3 could be coming soon to follow up the Fitbit Versa 2, one of the best smartwatches we’ve tested in the last year.

Though Fitbit is an activity tracking savant, the Google-owned company also dabbles in wearables with more computing capabilities and connectivity features than a band like the Fitbit Charge 4. Its Versa line specifically merges tools from the best fitness trackers with a lifestyle-friendly design and decent app store.

While it’s no Apple Watch Series 5 or Samsung Galaxy Watch 3, the Fitbit Versa is gaining steam as one of the best Fitbit models you can buy. As a result, there’s interest in what the third-generation model, or Fitbit Versa 3, will hold.

When is the Fitbit Versa 3 release date? How much will it cost? Will it have Alexa like the last model? What new sensors — if any — will it get? Although there’s not much information available yet about the Fitbit Versa 3, we’ve rounded up all the rumors and leaks out there for your convenience.

Here’s everything we know about the Fitbit Versa 3.

Fitbit tends to launch new devices in the early fall, meaning the Fitbit Versa 3 could arrive in the coming months. However, Fitbit doesn’t adhere to as strict a product schedule as companies like Apple or Samsung. The Fitbit Versa 2 shipped in September 2019, while the original Fitbit Versa debuted in April 2018.

In other words, the Fitbit Versa 3 may not come out this September simply because the previous generation came out last September. It’s possible, though.

Fitbit Versa 3 price

The Fitbit Versa 3 price won’t be confirmed until the company issues an official announcement for its next-generation smartwatch, but we can guess how much it will cost.

If it replaces the Fitbit Versa 2, it should be priced about $200. The Fitbit Ionic ($249.95) is the brand’s most expensive offering, followed by the Versa. We don’t expect these tiers will change much, if at all, this year.

The one thing that could shake Fitbit’s offerings up is the release of the rumored Fitbit Sense . The Sense is a new lineup name and, based on what we’ve seen, could be a premium alternative to the Versa 3.

Fitbit Versa 3 design

Our most credible reason to believe the Fitbit Versa 3 is coming soon are leaked images from German site WinFuture , which show off the new silicone-strap smartwatch in two different colors.

The Fitbit Versa 3 appears to sport the same squircle shape as the previous two Versa models, but swaps out the physical button of the Fitbit Versa 2 for an indented touch area on its left side. If you think this looks familiar, it’s because the apparent control is borrowed from the Fitbit Charge 4.

Based on the leaked images, it seems the Fitbit Versa 3 will be water-resistant and offer a built-in microphone for talk-to-text or communicating with a smart assistant. Which leads us to...

Fitbit Versa 3 features

A possible change in voice assistants. The Fitbit Versa 2 offered Alexa built-in, but now that Google owns Fitbit, we expect its next smartwatch will support Google Assistant instead. We think Google will stop short of imposing its Wear OS software on Fitbit, though.

Another key new Fitbit Versa 3 feature could be on-board GPS, which gave the Fitbit Charge 4 an edge in our Fitbit Versa 2 vs Fitbit Charge 4 face-off.

The Fitbit Versa 3 will also have a library of apps, music storage for offline playback, sleep tracking and all of Fitbit’s other fitness tracking technology.

Only time will tell if Fitbit will have another trick up its sleeve (or on its wrist) for its next smartwatch launch.