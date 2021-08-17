Fitbit Charge 5 rumors, news and what we hope to see

The Fitbit Charge 5 could be Fitbit's next activity tracker. Recent rumors point to the next-generation fitness band readying for debut.

If the Fitbit Charge 5's reveal is near, it would seemingly replace the Fitbit Charge 4, the best fitness tracker around right now. Of course, the company could continue to sell the Charge 4 at a discount as it has the Fitbit Charge 3.

The current Fitbit Charge 4 debuted in March 2020, meaning it's due for a refresh. Since, the company has released several more of the best Fitbit models, like the fashion-forward Fitbit Luxe and kid-friendly Fitbit Ace 3.

Last fall Fitbit also introduced a large collection of capable wearables, including the Fitbit Sense, Fitbit Versa 3 and Fitbit Inspire 2. We don't know yet whether the Charge 5 will be joined by other fitness bands or smartwatches, but as one of the brand's more popular products, we'd expect a high-profile launch on the horizon.

Here's everything we know about the Fitbit Charge 5.

The Fitbit Charge 5 release date isn't yet confirmed, but we can make some guesses as to when the next activity tracker will be announced or available to purchase based on current rumors.

In the past, evidence of upcoming Fitbit devices surfaced online not long before official announcements. With renders of the Fitbit Charge 5 making their rounds, it's possible the activity band is close to launch.

Another clue as to Fitbit Charge 5 release date is found within the renders themselves. The date listed on the activity band's display is October 23. That said, this year October 23 falls on Saturday, which is an unusual day of the week for device launches.

Fitbit Charge 5 price

Fitbit's pricing tiers are usually fair and reliable. As the company's unofficial flagship activity band, the latest Charge 4 costs about $150 at full retail. You can usually find it cheaper with the best Fitbit deals, while the nearly three-year-old Charge 3 is permanently discounted to $100 (though you can often find it on sale for less.)

We'd expect the new Fitbit Charge 5 price to start at $150. It's possible versions of the activity tracker will cost more, plus nicer bands will come at a premium.

Fitbit Charge 5 design

(Image credit: EV Leaks)

Based on the renders we've seen, the Fitbit Charge 5 will look slightly different than the Fitbit Charge 4. While it'll maintain a wide, rectangular footprint, it'll replace the sharp edges with a softer, curved chassis. It seems to adopt the design language of recent Fitbit launches like the Fitbit Luxe and Fitbit Inspire 2.

The renders also suggest the Fitbit Charge line will finally get a color touchscreen. Past models have used a boring, grayscale OLED display, so color watch faces and animations will be welcomed.

(Image credit: EV leaks)

It seems as though the Charge 5 could be made of nicer-quality materials, too. The latest renders reveal black, silver or gold exteriors paired with simply, yet sporty straps. Previous Charge offerings had more of a "no-frills" athletic look to them.

Fitbit Charge 5 features: What we know and what we want to see

There are a few Fitbit Charge 5 features we're all but guaranteed to get. The Fitbit Charge 4 was the first of the Charge line to offer GPS, so you can track your runs and other outdoor workouts without needing your phone. We doubt that Fitbit would remove such a key feature in the Charge 5. Depending on accuracy and impact on battery life, this feature could make the Charge 5 a slimmer alternative to the best GPS watches and best Garmin watches.

The new tracker should also support Fitbit Pay, Fitbit Premium features and Active Zone Minutes, a weekly activity goal based on heart rate metrics — all of which were on the Charge 4. We'd guess the Charge 5 will offer blood oxygen (SpO2) readings for accurate sleep tracking, too.

Other features and specs are still TBD, but here's what we'd like to see from Fitbit's rumored activity band.

7-day battery life (at least): Both the Charge 3 and Charge 4 should last up to 7 days in normal fitness-tracking mode — respectable for most fitness trackers. Continuous GPS use cuts into battery life big-time, but one week of average use is great for those who dread daily charges of their devices. Though it would be impressive if Fitbit extended the Charge 5 battery life to 10 days like Inspire 2...

Both the Charge 3 and Charge 4 should last up to 7 days in normal fitness-tracking mode — respectable for most fitness trackers. Continuous GPS use cuts into battery life big-time, but one week of average use is great for those who dread daily charges of their devices. Though it would be impressive if Fitbit extended the Charge 5 battery life to 10 days like Inspire 2... On-board music storage: The only con in our Fitbit Charge 4 review is lack of on-board music storage. With on-board storage (preferably including Spotify support) you could have a soundtrack for your runs without needing your smartphone.

The only con in our Fitbit Charge 4 review is lack of on-board music storage. With on-board storage (preferably including Spotify support) you could have a soundtrack for your runs without needing your smartphone. Voice assistants: Fitbit's smartwatches have Google Assistant or Alexa, so why can't Fitbit activity bands have voice controls, too? We can't assume it's costly — cheap fitness trackers such as the $25 Wyze Band pack Alexa. Considering Google owns Fitbit, it seems reasonable for more of the brand's devices to offer Google Assistant controls.

Be sure to bookmark this page for the latest FItbit Charge 5 news and rumors.