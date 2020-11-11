Fitbit Black Friday deal is amazingly cheap $69 — lowest price ever

If you work out and don't track it, did it even happen? A Fitbit fitness tracker makes it easy to log your workouts and now you can nab an affordable model with one of the best Fitbit Black Friday deals we've seen yet.

Best Buy has the Fitbit Inspire 2 on sale for $69.95. That's $30 off and the cheapest price we've ever seen for this fitness tracker. And it comes with a free one-year trial for new Fitbit Premium users.

This affordable fitness tracker monitors 24/7 heart rate, Active Zone Minutes, activity and your sleep cycle with up to up to 10 days of battery. The Best Buy Black Friday deal comes with a free 1-year trial for new Fitbit Premium users. View Deal

The Fitbit Inspire 2 follows in the fitness tracking footsteps of the Inspire and Inspire HR models. It features a slim, elegant design with a monochrome display. Fitbit boasts that the Inspire 2 has a battery life of 10 days, the longest across its entire product line.

While the Inspire 2 doesn't have built-in GPS, it comes with plenty of tools, including Active Zone Minutes, which pushes you to hit goals in specific heart rate zones. The Fitbit Inspire 2 also comes with sleep tracking, so you can check your sleep score every morning .

This Best Buy Black Friday deal includes a year-long Fitbit Premium subscription, which adds step-by-step fitness & nutrition programs, personalized insights and more sleep tracking tools.

If you're looking for a more full-featured fitness tracker with GPS and the works, check out our Fitbit Charge 4 review.