Trending

First PS5 game pre-order is live — and it looks pretty damn cool

By

PS5 and Xbox Series X game Scarlet Nexus can be pre-ordered now

Scarlet Nexus PS5
(Image credit: Xbox)

PS5's big reveal event may have been postponed, but you can already pre-order a game for the upcoming console. The pre-order page doesn't tip Sony's PS5 release date schedule, though, as it's slated to deliver on December 31, 2021 — likely a generic placeholder date.

And the good news for all gamers is that this wild-looking action title isn't only going to be on Sony's next-gen console. Scarlet Nexus, from Bandai Namco, is available for pre-order at Amazon for both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, as well as Xbox One and Xbox Series X.

  • PS5: Release date, price, specs, games and more
  • All of the PS5 games we know about

Scarlet Nexus appeals to me right now because it's a heavily stylized anime-looking RPG set in a world that Bandi-Namco describes as 'BrainPunk.' That aligns pretty closely in terms of aesthetics with Persona 5 Royal, which I'm about 100 hours into at the moment. 

First announced last month, Scarlet Nexus has a trailer for you to get a glimpse of its style. In the trailer, we see a group of plant-based monsters called The Others, who have arrived on Earth and are wrecking house. 

Humanity's only hope appears to be a kid named Yuito Sumeragi, a sword-wielding psionic soldier whose body jacks into the world around him. In the pretty damn cool trailer, we see that Yuito's got a posse called the OSF, and it looks like each of their powers will be needed to stop The Others.

Will this pre-order news lead to more announcements? Or will we have to wait for Sony's rescheduled PS5 event this month? Stay tuned, we've got our eyes on all things PS5.

Topics
Gaming