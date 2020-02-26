Fire TV Stick AND Roku 4K Stick get crazy price crashes as Amazon

If you still haven't upgraded to a smart TV, of if you don't like the platform your smart TV uses, Amazon has a sale you won't want to miss. For a limited time, all of our favorite streaming sticks are on sale at Amazon.

The highlight of Amazon's streaming sale is the Roku Streaming Stick Plus for just $39. That's $20 off and the best Roku deal we've seen since Thanksgiving. But that's not the only streaming stick that's on sale. Amazon is also discounting its own line of Fire TV streamers. The sale includes some of the best streaming devices of 2020. Deals include:

Roku Streaming Stick Plus: was $59 now $39 @Amazon

The Roku Streaming Stick Plus gives you 4K streaming quality and access to hundreds of channels and apps, including Apple TV, Prime Video, Netflix, Sling TV, and Disney Plus. This is the best Roku deal we've seen since the holiday season. View Deal

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: was $49 now $34 @ Amazon

For 4K resolution, HDR color palettes, and speedy navigation, the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is a good device at a great price. You can stream videos, listen to music, interact with Amazon's Alexa assistant, and play games. View Deal

Amazon Fire TV Stick (1080p): was $39 now $24 @ Amazon

The Fire TV Stick is a streaming gadget that lets you watch Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Video (of course) and just about any other service you can think of in full 1080p. It includes an Alexa remote, so you can find things to watch and interact with Amazon's assistant using your voice.View Deal

The Roku Streaming Stick Plus has everything you could ever want in a compact streamer. That includes snappy performance and a voice remote for finding stuff to watch with ease. The long-range wireless receiver with 4x the range of previous sticks is another plus.

Alternatively, you can get the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K for $15 under its normal price. It's one of the best cheap 4K streamers you can get. However, it's not just the video quality that has endeared us to Amazon's stick. We love the new-and-improved remote, which adds buttons to control your TV alone, so that you won't have to fumble around for yet another black rectangle when you simply want to turn up the volume.

It's rare to find both streamers on sale outside any major holidays, so we suggest you act fast before these streaming deals sell out.