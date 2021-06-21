Fire TV Stick 4K is 50% off for Prime Day right now

Watching your favorite shows and movies in glorious 4K video is easy and affordable with this Fire TV Stick 4K sale. This is one of the best Prime Day deals we've seen so far, slashing the streaming device's price by 50% and knocking it down to its lowest price ever.

The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is just $24.99, half off its usual price of $49.99. The tiny device comes with 4K Ultra HD streaming up to 60fps, HDR support, and an Alexa Voice remote.

Fire TV Stick 4K: was $49 now $24 @ Amazon

The Fire TV Stick 4K is the perfect way to stream all the Prime Video, Netflix and live TV you want at a low price. Get high-def 4K streaming video, plus an easy-to-use interface, almost every app and a great Alexa remote.View Deal

If you want the top-notch performance on a budget, the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K delivers. It's one of the best streaming devices on the market right now. In our review, we were impressed by its excellent 4K HDR streaming quality, speedy navigation and rich app selection. The slim, unobtrusive stick hides behind your TV in an HDMI port.

The Fire TV Stick 4K streams 4K HDR content beautifully — and quickly. As our review notes, it consistently reached full Ultra HD resolutions within 30 seconds. In addition to excellent video quality, the Fire TV Stick 4K supports Dolby Vision, HDR and HDR10+ (that last one is hard to find in streaming devices). It's also got Dolby Atmos Audio for immersive sound.

The Alexa remote has buttons that control your TV, which is great because nobody wants a bunch of remotes to keep track of (and lose in the couch cushions). And with the press of a button, you can use Alexa to search for titles and open apps.

Speaking of which, the Fire TV store has just about every app that's out there, so you can stream all the Netflix, Disney Plus and (of course) Prime Video shows you want to binge.

