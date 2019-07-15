Fire 7 Tablet Hits Lowest Price Ever for Amazon Prime Day

Amazon's Fire 7 tablet is a great pick for kids or anyone looking for a capable tablet that can run Android apps on the cheap. And now Amazon is slashing the price all the way down to $29.99 for Amazon Prime Day. This is the lowest price ever.

The Fire 7 tablet features some notable improvements over the previous model. This includes faster performance from its 1.3-GHz processor, double the storage (16GB vs 8GB before) and microSD expansion. The 7-inch screen features a resolution of 1024 x 600 pixels.

Amazon Fire 7 Tablet: was $49.99 now just $29.99 @ Amazon

The Amazon Fire 7 tablet is the best affordable tablet and best tablet for kids with easy access to Android apps and a wide array of family-friendly video, books, music and more. You can also access Alexa hands-free.

You also get up up to 7 hours of battery life, as well as 2-MP front and rear cameras with the ability to make 720p video calls.

Another perk is hands-free Alexa support, so you or your child can ask questions, play games and more with Amazon's assistant without lifting a finger. This deal will not be lasting long, so we would snatch it up.

The Fire 7 tablet comes in four colors, including Black, Plum, Sage and Twilight Blue, and it offers dual-band Wi-Fi for staying connected throughout the home.

Buying for multiple people? You can pick up two Fire 7 tablets for $79.98, which is a savings of $80.