Finland vs Belgium live stream — how to watch Euro 2020 Group B game for free

Finland vs Belgium Euro 2020 time, date, channel The Finland vs Belgium Euro 2020 game starts today (Monday, June 21) at 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT. In the U.S., it's available on ESPN2. In the U.K., you can watch on BBC. Full channel details below.

The Finland vs Belgium live stream is on now, and it's one of two simultaneous Euro 2020 games that will determine who progresses out of Group B — and who goes home early.

Finland need the points more, currently matching Russia on 3 points but sitting behind on goal difference. A win would give Finland the best chance of qualifying for the Ro16, but not only will this mean beating a strong Belgium team, but also relying on a favorable result in the concurrent Russia vs Denmark match.

Belgium may enter the game a bit more relaxed: with two wins from two games and a healthy goal difference, their progression is already assured. A single point would guarantee the group win, though don't expect the B-team; manager Roberto Martínez has already confirmed he'll start the likes of Eden Hazard and Kevin De Bruyne, who played a dramatically game-changing substitute role in last week's win over Denmark.

Finland vs Belgium kicks off today (Monday, June 21) at 8 p.m. BST (3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT). The best part? You can watch it anywhere in the world, for free.

Keep reading our guide to find out how, and don't forget to check our main How to watch Euro 2020 page for the full fixture list, groups, TV schedule and more.

How to watch the Finland vs Belgium live stream for free

Every game in Euro 2020 is available on free-to-air television in the U.K., which has the added benefit of letting anyone watch for free, regardless of where they are. With one of the best VPN services, you can tune in to and enjoy free U.K. coverage from anywhere.

With the Finland vs Belgium live stream, for instance, you can watch it for free on BBC One and BBC iPlayer online. However, you will need to have a valid TV licence.

How to watch the Finland vs Belgium live stream with a VPN

A VPN, or virtual private network, makes it look as if you're surfing the web from your home country, rather than the one you're currently in. That means you can access the streaming services you already pay for, even when you're not at home.

How to watch the Finland vs Belgium live stream in the US

U.S. soccer fans can watch the Finland vs Belgium live stream on ESPN2, so if you already get that channel as part of a cable package, you'll also be able to stream it through the ESPN website. Either way, the match starts at 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT.

Cord cutters do have other options though, including Sling TV. The Sling Orange package, which costs $35 per month, comes with more than 30 channels including ESPN. Plus, Sling is also offering a 30-day trial for the bargain price of $10 at the moment.

Another possibility is Fubo.TV; it's more expensive, at $65 per month, but you get 117+ channels here, including ESPN.

If you're usually based in the U.K. but you happen to be in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Finland vs Belgium live stream for free on BBC iPlayer by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN. Just remember that you need to have a valid TV licence.

How to watch the Finland vs Belgium live stream in the UK

The BBC and ITV are sharing the U.K. rights to Euro 2020's 51 games and the Finland vs Belgium live stream will be available to watch for free on BBC One or BBC iPlayer. Kick-off is schedule for 8 p.m. BST, and you can tune in at 7:30 p.m. for pre-game commentary and analysis.

If that sounds enticing but you're not currently in the U.K., you can follow every Euro 2020 game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN — so long as you have a valid U.K. TV licence.

How to watch the Finland vs Belgium live stream in Canada

In Canada, the Finland vs Belgium live stream will be shown on TSN (English) and on TVS Sports (French). If you've cut the cord, you can sign up for TSN Direct for $7.99 (CAD) a day or $19.99 per month. TVA Sports Direct, meanwhile, costs $19.99 per month.

Canadians who aren't in the country at the moment but who subscribe to TSN or TVA can still watch a Finland vs Belgium live stream on their usual services by using one of the best VPNs.

How to watch the Finland vs Belgium live stream in Australia

Optus Sport is the place to go for Euro 2020 games in Australia, which means Aussies can watch the Finland vs Belgium live stream via its mobile or tablet apps, as well as on Apple TV and Chromecast.

Don't forget that if you're not currently in Australia, you can use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

