Ferrari just joined forces with the man who designed the iPhone

Designer Jony Ive has done a fair bit since he left Apple to start his own design company, LoveFrom, with Marc Newson. And now the firm has signed on for a creative partnership with Ferrari and its holding company Exor.

The multi-year partnership is meant to explore “the business of luxury," though it’s not clear what the specifics are going to be. However, it’s been speculated (via Financial Times ) that this may have something to do with Ferrari's first all-electric car.

While Ferrari does sell two plug-in hybrids, the Ferrari SF90 Stradale and 296 GTB, its first all-electric vehicle won’t be arriving until 2025. According to the automaker this car “will be everything you dream the engineers and designers at Maranello can imagine for such a landmark in our history.”

It’s possible then that Ive, who designed several acclaimed Apple products including the iPod, iPhone, and Apple Watch may be involved. Unfortunately, we don’t know any specifics of what LoveFrom’s contribution will be at Ferrari.

The statement simply says that “The first expression of this new partnership will bring together Ferrari’s legendary performance and excellence with LoveFrom’s unrivaled experience and creativity that has defined extraordinary world changing products”.

With cars, especially Tesla, going for a flush, minimalist interior design, it would make sense for a company like Ferrari to partner with someone like Ive. After all he has a history of designing sleek and minimalist products during his time with Apple.

Plus, Apple has reportedly been working on the Apple Car for several years now, long before Ive left the company. It’s more than likely that Ive did some sort of design work for the car, which would mean a Ferrari partnership is not completely out of the ordinary.

But then again such a partnership will likely involve more than contributions to Ferrari’s electric car. Ferrari’s brand is every bit as important as its cars, and it has got involved in selling clothes, watches and other products. So it’s just as likely that LoveFrom will be doing some work in that department instead.

We’re just going to have to wait and see what comes from this partnership in the near future. Though I imagine Ferrari will be masking a big deal of whatever LoveFrom comes up with, whether it’s related to one of its cars or something else entirely.