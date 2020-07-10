Far Cry 6 release date, leaks, trailer, setting and story

All of a sudden, we know a heck of a lot about Far Cry 6. Not only do we know one of the stars of Ubisoft's next big open-world shooter, but if a recent leak is correct, we've got its release date and support for next-gen consoles as well.

If that's not enough, we've also got a strong idea of when we'll hear more about Far Cry 6, and when we'll see the game in action. Here's everything we know so far about one of next year's most anticipated games.

PS5 release date, price, specs, controller and pre-orders

PS5 games list: Every major title announced so far

Far Cry 6 is expected on February 18, 2021. This leaked release date came to us from the English translation of the PS Store listing that we'll get to below.

Far Cry 6 leaks

Far Cry 6 jumped into the headlines when the Hong Kong Playstation Store leaked its existence on July 10, as posted on Resetera. That leak spilled some big key details about the game, which we've got below.

Far Cry 6 page just show up on PS HK Store. 🧐 pic.twitter.com/LXZ1EhGykGJuly 10, 2020

It also broke the news of an upgrade path for next-gen consoles. Those who buy the digital version for PS4 will get a free upgrade to the PS5 version, according to Gamespot. This is similar to Microsoft's Xbox Series X Smart Delivery, so we'll be expecting Ubisoft is considering that option for those upgrading from Xbox One to Xbox Series X.

Far Cry 6 trailer

We do not have a Far Cry 6 trailer yet, but we have an idea about when we'd get to see one. As mentioned above, the Ubisoft Forward event on Sunday, July 12 will likely see the formal debut of Far Cry 6 — and we'd expect that a trailer would be there. The big show kicks off at 12 p.m. PT/3 p.m. ET, so make sure to tune in live if you want to see the game in action.

Far Cry 6 villain

Possibly the biggest news in the leaked Far Cry 6 listing is that its box art confirms a big rumor from last week that said the beloved actor Giancarlo Esposito (best known as Breaking Bad's Gus Fring) will be in the game. Esposito isn't just in Far Cry 6 — he's also the big baddie.

Esposito is seen on the box art as Anton Castillo, and the copy for the game notes that Castillo is a dictator "intent on restoring his nation back to its former glory by any means, with his son, Diego, following in his bloody footsteps."

Far Cry 6 setting and story

Far Cry 6 takes place in Yara, the nation that Anton Castillo's rules. Far Cry 6's product copy describes Yara as "a tropical paradise frozen in time."

But Castillo's got trouble on his hands, as local Yarans have started a revolution against him. You'll play as Yaran Dani Rojas, who becomes "a guerrilla fighter to liberate the nation."

Yara is the "largest Far Cry playground to date" (according to its product description), and you'll fight Anton's army across its "jungles, beaches and Esperanza the capital city of Yara."