Fallout TV show on Amazon Prime: Release date, plot, cast and more

A Fallout TV show, based on the popular post-apocalyptic game franchise, is in development at Amazon from the creators of Westworld.

Amazon won the bidding war to license the game rights and has enlisted an adaptation from Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, the married duo behind HBO's hit sci-fi drama. The Fallout TV show is the first project for Nolan and Joy's huge nine-figure overall deal to make shows and movies for Amazon.

Both Amazon and Bethesda, the game studio that makes Fallout, confirmed the news on Twitter.

Fallout is set in the future envisioned by Americans in the late 1940s. The country has exploded upon itself through a nuclear war in 2077. The Fallout video game series first came out in 1997 and have posted record sales worldwide. The mobile game Fallout Shelter has been downloaded more than 170 million times.

"Fallout is one of the greatest game series of all time," Joy and Nolan said in a joint statement. "Each chapter of this insanely imaginative story has cost us countless hours we could have spent with family and friends. So we're incredibly excited to partner with Todd Howard and the rest of the brilliant lunatics at Bethesda to bring this massive, subversive, and darkly funny universe to life with Amazon Studios."

Here's everything you need to know about the Fallout TV series.

A release date for the Fallout TV series adaptation is very much TBD.

The project is in its earliest stages, since Amazon only just acquired the rights and attached Nolan and Joy's Kilter Films production banner.

So, the first step is for Nolan and Joy to write a script. Amazon has committed to a series commitment penalty, which means they'll pay even if they decided against the script. However, if they go forward with the script, Fallout will bypass the traditional pilot stage and get a series order.

Fallout TV series plot

Since a script hasn't even been written yet, there's not much to speculate about when it comes to the Fallout show's plot.

However, in its announcement, Bethesda revealed, "The series takes place in a harsh wasteland set against the previous generation’s utopian idea of a better world through nuclear energy. It is serious in tone, yet sprinkled with moments of ironic humor and B-movie-nuclear-fantasies."

Westworld has some moments of ironic humor, as well — think of the bumbling techs that Thandie Newton's Maeve so easily manipulates. Fallout may feel similar to those parts of Westworld.

Fallout TV series cast

We can't even begin to imagine who might be cast in a Fallout TV show. Perhaps Nolan and Joy will go back to the Westworld well. We could see Evan Rachel Wood as a weary but capable Vault Dweller or James Marsden as a far-ranging explorer of the nuclear wasteland. Thandie Newton would certainly make a badass raider.

Fallout TV series trailer

It may be some time before you see a trailer for the Fallout show, but stay tuned for an update down the road.