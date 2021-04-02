Falcon and Winter Soldier episode 4 release date, time and promo

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier episode 4 time and date Release date: Friday, April 9 (3 a.m. ET)

Cast: Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Daniel Brühl, Emily VanCamp, Wyatt Russell

Showrunner: Malcolm Spellman

Director: Kari Skogland

Length: 40-50 minutes

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier episode 4 release date is less than 24 hours away, and we're already spinning our brains to figure out what's next. One returning character in episode 3 seemed so different that we wonder if they're in fact the Power Broker (see below in recaps for spoilers) and everything we're seeing about the The New Captain America makes us wish he'd get snapped away.

So, to see where these heroes go next, you'll have to wait for April 9 to see it for yourself. Yes, Bucky and Sam may have a hard time getting along, but they'll need to work together against the Flag Smasher super soldier army. And we're hoping we get more of the duo in therapy, and some more of Bucky's path to personal redemption.

Leaked details of the series tipped us off to this big reveal of John Walker, but we'd heard a different name: U.S.Agent. And while we're not saying he's H.Y.D.R.A., something doesn't smell right. Emily VanCamp (Sharon Carter) and Daniel Bruhl (Baron Helmut Zero) will be reprising their MCU roles as well.

One of the early reviews, though, suggests that we're not even seeing close to the whole cast, as someone that we're not expecting is joining the series. No, not Mephisto. Was this Walker or someone else?

Here's everything you need to know about when you can watch The Falcon and The Winter Soldier episode 4 — and the rest of the series on Disney Plus.

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier's next episode comes out Friday, April 9 at 3 a.m. ET — exclusively on Disney Plus.

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier episode 4 promo

Disney Plus has not released a teaser clip for Falcon and Winter Soldier episode 4 ... yet. We say yet because they often release said footage in the days before the next episode. We expect this clip will tease out Ayo's involvement.

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier will be shorter than WandaVision, but only in its number of episodes. Kevin Feige has said The Falcon and The Winter Soldier runs 6 hours over its six episodes (whereas WandaVision ran around the same time, over 9 episodes)

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier episode 1: March 19

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier episode 2: March 26

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier episode 3: April 2

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier episode 4: April 9

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier episode 5: April 16

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier episode 6: April 23

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier episode recaps

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier episode 1:

After Sam Wilson, as The Falcon, helps the military rescue a soldier over Tunisia, he learns about a new group of terrorists, called Flag Smashers. Back in the U.S., Wilson hands over Captain America's shield to the Smithsonian, and has a talk with James Rhodes (War Machine) about how he wasn't ready to be the new Captain America. By the end of the episode, Sam's gone home to try and piece together things with his sister and her kids, but her business troubles can't be beat by super heroics.

Meanwhile, Bucky Barnes is in therapy over his actions as The Winter Soldier. His therapist pushes him to start living a real life, and his one friend outside of the Avengers tries to get him to date. Bucky, though, still has a lot of guilt to process — as the man he's helping was the father of one of the people he killed when he was working for Hydra. At the end of the episode, we see the U.S. government debut The New Captain America.

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier episode 2:

John Walker made his public debut on Good Morning America, and Sam and Bucky finally reunited. But when these three heroes met, they did not exactly get along. The Flag Smashers also turned out to have more power than expected. Walker also has his own sidekick: Battlestar aka Lemar Hoskins.

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier episode 3:

Without Sam's approval (or even him knowing), Bucky popped Baron Zemo from jail. The three then went on a bit of a chase for information about the new super soldier serum, and what's going on. This was aided by Zemo's private plane, as he's still filthy stinking rich.

Their quest led them to Madripoor, a fictional city in Southeast Asia, filled with criminals. Undercover as baddies — with Bucky pretending to be under Zemo's control — the trio wound up under fire, only to be saved by Sharon Carter. Who, it turns out, is now selling stolen art, and has a miserable new attitude that makes us wonder if she's in fact the Power Broker, the person who the Flag Smashers stole the new serum from. After meeting the scientist who re-engineered the super solider serum, the guys had to split ways with Sharon as they search for Power Broker. Bucky took a detour, though, and wound up crossing paths with Ayo, a member of the Dora Milaje who wants her hands on Zemo.

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier reviews

Early reactions to The Falcon and The Winter Soldier are positive.

In Tom's Guide's The Falcon and The Winter Soldier episode 1 review, I explained how this show will be a hit due to the charisma of Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan. This show is hitting all the Marvel action movie standard nods on the head so far, and we look forward to seeing what it does next.

Mike Ryan of Uproxx tweeted "Saw the first episode of FALCON AND THE WINTER SOLDIER. So far so good? Tough to tell after one episode, but I’m a huge Falcon fan so I’m glad this exists. Also there’s a character that shows up that is a definite, "Ohhhh, so that’s what this series is about."

MTV News' Josh Horowitz tweeted "Oh hey I guess I can say I’ve seen the first episode of #FalconAndWinterSoldier? Probably more character development for these 2 characters in these 45 minutes than the previous 10 films. Big scale with some nice “what’s it REALLY like to be a superhero” moments. I’m in."

Collider's Steven Weintraub posted "The first episode of #TheFalconAndWinterSoldier is loaded with action that you’d expect to see in an MCU movie. But for me the best stuff were the quiet scenes that showed Bucky dealing with his past and Falcon trying to figure out his post-blip life. Big thumbs up."

Peter Sciretta of Slashfilm tweeted "First episode of Falcon and The Winter Soldier feels like a Marvel movie in a big way, a lot more so than Wandavision (not a knock). The opening action screen feels like a huge MCU action sequence (and not a tv fight), story feels like it has significant MCU consequences."

Jacob Hall, also of Slashfilm posted "If FALCON AND WINTER SOLDIER is content to be just a fun action romp full of juicy Marvel world-building, the first episode is certainly promising. But considering the talent behind the camera, I suspect/hope for a wild left turn."