Facebook is taking $50 off any two Portal device purchases

Facebook wants you to keep in touch with your loved ones this holiday season. Through December 31, when you buy any two Portal devices, Facebook will take $50 off your total order. That's one of the best Portal deals we've seen this year.

Portal is the social network's smart display, which can be placed anywhere in your home to make video calls. There are various different screen sizes ranging from the 8-inch Portal Mini to the 15.6-inch Portal Plus. All of them feature Alexa built in, so you can use voice commands to listen to your favorite playlist, watch the news, get local weather, or more. Alternatively, you can get the Portal TV and make your TV the main screen.

In our Portal review, we were impressed by the device's excellent video and sound quality. We also like how the display's Smart Camera intuitively follows you in a room, whereas its Smart Sound feature enhances the voice of whoever is talking.

Keep in mind that Facebook's privacy track record isn't the best. However, Facebook assures us that Portal doesn't track individual faces, but instead tracks human-like shapes. Likewise, it doesn't record or use the content of your calls.

Buy 2 Portal devices, take $50 off

Through December 31, buy any two Portal devices and take $50 off your combined total at checkout. That's one of the best Portal deals we've seen this year. The offer is valid on any Portal device or Portal TV. Below are the different devices. View Deal

Portal Mini: $129

The Portal Mini is a smart display that lets you make video calls to other Portal owners or friends using Messenger or WhatsApp. It sports an 8-inch screen, built-in Alexa, and a smart cam that can automatically pan or zoom. View Deal

Portal 10" Smart Display: $179

This 10-inch smart display lets you make video calls to other Portal owners or friends using Messenger or WhatsApp. It sports built-in Alexa and a smart cam that can automatically pan or zoom. View Deal

Portal Plus: $249

The Portal Plus packs all of the features found in the smaller Portal screens, but adds a massive 15.6-inch display with 1080p resolution and audio. View Deal