Facebook Dark Mode just showed up on more Android phones (report)

If you're waiting for Dark Mode to become available in the Facebook app on your Android phone, you may not have too much longer.

Android Police reported Wednesday (Jan. 22) that it had heard from "several" readers who'd seen Facebook Dark Mode pop up, if only briefly, on their Android phones.

Facebook seems to have been testing Dark Mode for Android for several months. The earliest reports of its appearance began last summer, shortly after Dark Mode became widely available for the separate Facebook Messenger Android app. And the most recent WhatsApp beta for Android includes Dark Mode.

The benefits of Dark Mode for any screen are reduced battery drain and less eyestrain in low-light conditions. The feature is a big hit on desktops, with macOS, Windows 10, iOS, Google Chrome and Android itself all introducing it in recent years.

Of course, we don't know when exactly Facebook's Android app -- or its iOS app -- will fully enable Dark Mode for all users. But it will please many people when it does.