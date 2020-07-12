F1 live stream: How to watch Styrian Grand Prix, Austrian GP start time and schedule

2020 F1 Styrian Grand Prix | Start Time We're less than 2 hours from 2020 Styrian Grand Prix. The second of two back-to-back races this season at Austria's Red Bull Ring starts at 9 a.m. Eastern (6 a.m. Pacific | 2 p.m. BST) today (Sunday, July 12).

Qualifying began at the same time Saturday, and the first of the weekend's three practice sessions began Friday, July 10 at 5 a.m. Eastern (2 a.m. Pacific | 10 a.m. BST).

Missed last week's Austrian GP? Well, you'll get your F1 live stream fix today with the Styrian Grand Prix, as it's about to start, as the circus is returning to the Red Bull Ring for the second week in a row, and we've got everything you need to know to catch all the action.

Last week's season opener was, frankly, a mess — not in terms of the production or the event itself, mind you, but rather the rustiness of the teams and drivers. Of the 20 cars that started the race, only 11 finished.

Some of that attrition was due to mechanical woes, like brake failures on both Haas entries. Other retirements came as a result of unforced errors and ill-timed moves, like Alexander Albon pushing his luck around the outside of Lewis Hamilton on one of the circuit's trickiest corners, and throwing away Red Bull's only shot at a podium in the process.

Fortunately, this anomaly of a season will offer second chances at a few venues, and Austria's Red Bull Ring is one of them. This weekend's event kicks off in the same place, at the same time as last week's, with a slightly different name — this time, it's called the Styrian Grand Prix.

Here's everything you need to know to watch and live stream the 2020 F1 Styrian Grand Prix. If you're looking for qualifying results, you can find them at the bottom of this page.

How to watch F1 Styrian Grand Prix live streams with a VPN

If you’re abroad and unable to use the streaming service you already pay for to watch the race, you don't need to turn to a low-quality, glitchy workaround. Instead, use a virtual private network, or VPN, which can help you connect to your desired service through a U.S. server and watch the race without any needless frustrations.

We've evaluated many VPN services, and the best VPN top pick is ExpressVPN. It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds.

ExpressVPN really shines thanks to its safety, speed and simplicity-to-use. It's also compatible with loads of devices - from iOS and Android to Roku, Apple TV and PlayStations. You'll even get an extra 3 months free if you sign up for a year, or there's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you just want to give it a try.

F1 Styrian Grand Prix live streams in the US

For those watching the Styrian Grand Prix in the U.S., the main event and qualifying will be broadcast live on ESPN, while practice sessions on Friday and Saturday will all air on ESPN2. If you're streaming, however, there's just one destination: ESPN Plus.

ESPN Plus is offered in bundles with Disney Plus and Hulu in a compelling deal for cord-cutters. That said, if you already have access to ESPN through cable or satellite, you could tune in using the ESPN app, signing in with the same credentials you'd use for your TV provider.

Just as with the previous two seasons, ESPN picks up the Sky Sports F1 feed for its broadcast. ESPN is available on most cable packages as well as cable TV replacement services, including Sling TV, YouTube TV and Hulu with Live TV.

One alternative to ESPN is F1's own official streaming service, which also duplicates the Sky Sports feed. F1 TV Pro costs $10 monthly or $80 for the entire season. (Given the shortened campaign and uncertainty of the schedule, monthly seems to be the safer way to go here.) In addition to live streaming F1 events, it also offers access to Formula 2, Formula 3 and Porsche Supercup races, as well as F1's historic archive of classic Grands Prix.

If you're not already a Sling TV subscriber, you'll want Sling Orange if you want to watch ESPN. It also includes the Disney Channel, ESPN2 and ESPN3. The service normally costs $30 a month, but new customers can get their first month for $20.

Willing to pay a little more? Hulu's Live TV costs $55 per month for 60 channels (of which ESPN is included), plus exclusive original shows from Hulu. You can also record up to 50 hours of programming to Hulu's cloud DVR.

F1 Styrian Grand Prix live streams in the UK

As with the entire 2020 F1 schedule, Sky Sports F1 is your destination for complete Styrian Grand Prix weekend coverage if you live in the U.K. Sky Sports F1 is a paid channel, and because it retains exclusivity over all F1 broadcasts in the country, you won't be able to tune into the race using F1 TV Pro, as that service is not available in the U.K.

However, in lieu of that, you could live stream the Styrian Grand Prix with a Now TV Sky Sports Day Pass, which will set you back £10. There is also a month pass available at a reduced price of £25, which will allow you to watch the entire weekend of festivities, and even the next Grand Prix, too.

Just a heads up, though: Now TV isn't available via a web browser, but rather through apps on Now TV devices, PlayStation, Xbox, Apple TV and some smart TVs.

F1 Styrian Grand Prix live streams in Canada

TSN airs all Formula 1 races in Canada, though F1 TV Pro remains an option for fans. All sessions are broadcast on TSN, and if you receive the network through your cable or satellite provider, you can use TSN Go by signing in with your TV service credentials.

Cord-cutters will want to check out TSN Direct, which comes in day- and month-long passes for $5 or $20 CAD, respectively. The TSN app will allow you to live stream the race from your phone, streaming box or supported device.

F1 Styrian Grand Prix practice, qualifying and race weekend schedule

So far, only seven races have been confirmed for 2020. The season began last week with the first of two races in Austria. Next week, Formula 1 goes to Hungary, before taking a two-week break and arriving in Silverstone for back-to-back British Grand Prix weekends with races on August 2 and August 9.

The rest of August and September see races in Spain, Belgium and Italy, in that order. Formula 1 has only announced these first seven rounds of the season; management says the rest of the calendar will be rolled out in due time, likely to respond to any ongoing setbacks caused by the pandemic.

Here's the schedule for Friday, Saturday and Sunday for the July 12 F1 Styrian Grand Prix:

Friday, July 10

Practice 1: 5 a.m.-6:30 a.m. Eastern

5 a.m.-6:30 a.m. Eastern Practice 2: 9 a.m.-10:30 a.m. Eastern

Saturday, July 11

Practice 3: 6 a.m.-7 a.m. Eastern

6 a.m.-7 a.m. Eastern Qualifying: 9 a.m.-10 a.m. Eastern

Sunday, July 12

Race: 9 a.m.-11 a.m. Eastern

F1 Styrian Grand Prix qualifying results

1. Lewis Hamilton | Mercedes GP | 1:19.273

2. Max Verstappen | Red Bull | 1:20.489

3. Carlos Sainz | McLaren | 1:20.671

4. Valtteri Bottas | Mercedes GP | 1:20.701

5. Esteban Ocon | Renault | 1:20.922

6. Lando Norris | McLaren | 1:20.925

7. Alexander Albon | Red Bull | 1:20.011

8. Pierre Gasly | Scuderia AlphaTauri | 1:21.028

9. Daniel Ricciardo | Renault | 1:21.192

10. Sebastian Vettel | Ferrari | 1:21.651

11. Charles Leclerc | Ferrari | 1:19.628

12. George Russell | Williams | 1:19.636

13. Lance Stroll | Racing Point | 1:19.645

14. Daniil Kyvat | Scuderia AlphaTauri | 1:19.717

15. Kevin Magnussen | Haas F1 | 1:20.211

16. Kimi Raikkonen | Alfa Romeo Racing | 1:21.372

17. Sergio Perez | Racing Point | 1:21.607

18. Nicholas Latifi | Williams | 1:21.759

19. Antonio Giovinazzi | Alfa Romeo Racing | 1:21.831

20. Romain Grosjean | Haas F1 | No Time