F1 live stream: How to watch Belgian Grand Prix online

2020 F1 Belgian Grand Prix | Start Time The Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix at Spa-Francorchamps kicks off at 9 a.m. ET (6 a.m. PT | 2 p.m. BST) on Sunday, August 30.



Qualifying begins at the same time Saturday, and the first of the weekend's three practice sessions begins Friday, August 28 at 5 a.m. ET (2 a.m. PT| 10 a.m. BST).

The 2020 Formula 1 campaign rolls on this weekend at one of the most beloved circuits on the calendar, Spa-Francorchamps. Here we've got everything you need to know to get an F1 live stream up and running to catch all the action from the Belgian Grand Prix.

We arrive at Spa following a two-week break after a Spanish Grand Prix dominated by Lewis Hamilton. After the nail-biting action of the two consecutive British events at Silverstone, Catalunya proved a much calmer affair.

The best streaming devices in 2020

Best Netflix movies in August 2020

Still, Racing Point solidified its place as the best of the rest thus far, taking fourth and fifth place finishes, while Max Verstappen once again remained the only thing standing between Mercedes and yet another 1-2 result.

Fans look forward to Spa every year, and we'll be doing the same this weekend. Here's how to watch and live stream the 2020 F1 Belgian Grand Prix, which is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. ET on August 30. Be sure to check back Saturday afternoon for full qualifying results at the bottom of this page, ahead of Sunday's race.

How to watch Belgian Grand Prix F1 live streams with a VPN

If you’re abroad and unable to use the streaming service you already pay for to watch the race, you don't need to turn to a low-quality, glitchy workaround. Instead, use a virtual private network, or VPN, which can help you connect to your desired service through a U.S. server and watch the race without any needless frustrations.

We've evaluated many VPN services, and the best VPN top pick is ExpressVPN. It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds.

ExpressVPN really shines thanks to its safety, speed and simplicity-to-use. It's also compatible with loads of devices - from iOS and Android to Roku, Apple TV and PlayStations. You'll even get an extra 3 months free if you sign up for a year, or there's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you just want to give it a try.View Deal

F1 live streams: Belgian Grand Prix in the US

For those watching the Belgian Grand Prix on TV in the U.S., the main event, qualifying and Friday's Practice 1 will be broadcast live on ESPN. Practice 2 and 3 will be broadcast on ESPN2.

You can stream the race via the ESPN app, or the Watch section of ESPN's website. However, you'll need to authenticate with your satellite, cable or live TV provider credentials to watch any sessions of the weekend. Formula 1 is not available on ESPN Plus, ESPN's standalone streaming service; you need access to live ESPN channels.

Just as with the previous two seasons, ESPN's F1 broadcast picks up the Sky Sports F1 feed. ESPN is available through most cable packages as well as cable TV replacement services, including Sling TV, YouTube TV and Hulu with Live TV.

If you don't want to pay for live ESPN in some fashion or another, your only alternative is F1 TV Pro — F1's own official streaming service, which also duplicates the Sky Sports feed. F1 TV Pro costs $10 monthly or $80 for the entire season. (Given the shortened campaign and uncertainty of the schedule, monthly seems to be the safer way to go here.) In addition to live streaming F1 events, it also offers access to Formula 2, Formula 3 and Porsche Supercup races, as well as F1's historic archive of classic Grands Prix.

If you're not already a Sling TV subscriber, you'll want Sling Orange if you want to watch ESPN. It also includes the Disney Channel, ESPN2 and ESPN3. The service normally costs $30 a month, but new customers can get their first month for $20.

View Deal

F1 live streams: Belgian Grand Prix in the UK

As with the entire 2020 F1 schedule, Sky Sports F1 is your destination for complete Belgian Grand Prix weekend coverage if you live in the U.K. Sky Sports F1 is a paid channel, and because it retains exclusivity over all F1 broadcasts in the country, you won't be able to tune into the race using F1 TV Pro, as that service is not available in the U.K.

If you want to watch the race without a Sky Sports F1 subscription, we recommend buying a Now TV Sky Sports Day Pass, which will set you back £10. Now TV also offers a month pass available at a reduced price of £25, which will allow you to watch the entire weekend of festivities, and even the next Grand Prix, too.

Just a heads up, though: Now TV isn't available via a web browser, but rather through apps on Now TV devices, PlayStation, Xbox, Apple TV and some smart TVs.

F1 live streams: Belgian Grand Prix in Canada

TSN airs all Formula 1 races in Canada, though F1 TV Pro remains an option for fans. All sessions are broadcast on TSN, and if you receive the network through your cable or satellite provider, you can use TSN Go by signing in with your TV service credentials.

Cord-cutters will want to check out TSN Direct, which comes in day- and month-long passes for $5 or $20 CAD, respectively. The TSN app will allow you to live stream the race from your phone, streaming box or supported device.

F1 Belgian Grand Prix practice, qualifying and race weekend schedule

We're six races into the 2020 season now, not counting the Belgian Grand Prix this weekend. In terms of what's coming up next, we're looking at back-to-back weekends in Italy at Monza and Mugello in the first two weeks of September. Following those are Russia, Germany, Portugal and Italy again (this time at Imola), in that order.

In August, Formula 1 announced the Turkish Grand Prix's addition to the calendar, marking the first F1 race at Istanbul Park since 2011. That race will be held on November 15, followed by back-to-back contests in Bahrain and, finally, the season closer in Abu Dhabi. All told, we'll have 17 rounds by year's end — not bad for a pandemic-shortened season.

Here's the schedule for Friday, Saturday and Sunday for the August 28-30 F1 Belgian Grand Prix:

Friday, August 28

Practice 1: 5 a.m.-6:30 a.m. ET

5 a.m.-6:30 a.m. ET Practice 2: 9 a.m.-10:30 a.m. ET

Saturday, August 29

Practice 3: 6 a.m.-7 a.m. ET

6 a.m.-7 a.m. ET Qualifying: 9 a.m.-10 a.m. ET

Sunday, August 30

Race: 9 a.m.-11 a.m. ET