F1 live stream: How to watch Bahrain GP online from anywhere

2021 F1 live stream: Bahrain Grand Prix The Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. ET (8 a.m. PT | 4 p.m. BST) on Sunday, March 28. ESPN carries it in the States.

Practice sessions take place on Friday at 7:30 a.m. ET and 11 a.m ET, and on Saturday at 8 a.m. ET. The qualifying races is at 11 a.m. ET Saturday.

You can watch your country's coverage no matter where in the world you are by grabbing a VPN.

The first F1 live stream of the 2021 F1 season gets underway tomorrow (Friday, 26 March) with the Bahrain Grand Prix, and we can't wait. It promises to be a historic season, with World Champion Lewis Hamilton bidding for a record eighth Formula One title and a raft of driver changes adding to the intrigue.

The big one is double World Champ Fernando Alonso's return to the sport after two years away — he'll take a seat at the new Alpine team — but almost every team has changed personnel. Four-times champion Sebastien Vettel has moved to Aston Martin, the always entertaining Daniel Ricciardo has gone to McLaren and Carlos Sainz has joined Ferrari.

Plus, after Covid reduced the 2020 content to 16 Grands Prix, we have a full 23-race calendar to look forward; it should be a brilliant year.

Mercedes will once again be favorites to dominate the action, as they have for the past seven years. But the Red Bull team, led by the irrepressible Max Verstappen, are tipped to run them close this year. They looked particularly impressive in winter testing, while Mercedes struggled to get the most from their new cars.

It all starts with the first practice session at the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir tomorrow, and you can watch it live wherever you are. Read on to find out how to usher in a new year of F1 live streams and watch the 2021 F1 Bahrain Grand Prix live stream.

How to watch Bahrain Grand Prix F1 live streams with a VPN

Being away from home in another country doesn't mean you can't use the streaming service you already pay for. A virtual private network, or VPN, can help you connect to your desired service through a server in your country, so you can watch the race without needing to turn to a low-quality, glitchy workaround.

We've tested many VPN services, and in our opinion the best VPN is ExpressVPN. It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds.

F1 live streams: Bahrain Grand Prix in the US

For those watching the Bahrain Grand Prix on TV in the U.S., the big race is on ESPN at 11:00 a.m. ET on Sunday, March 26.

Practice sessions, which take place on Friday and Saturday, will be available on ESPN2, while qualifying on Saturday, plus the race itself, will be broadcast on the main ESPN channel.

You can also stream the race via the ESPN app, or on the Watch section of ESPN's website. However, you'll need to authenticate with your satellite, cable or live TV provider credentials to watch any sessions of the weekend. Formula 1 is not available on ESPN Plus, ESPN's standalone streaming service; you need access to live ESPN channels.

Just as with the previous three seasons, ESPN's F1 broadcast picks up the Sky Sports F1 feed. ESPN is available through most cable packages as well as cable TV replacement services, including Sling TV, YouTube TV and Hulu with Live TV.

If you don't want to pay for live ESPN in some fashion or another, your only alternative is F1 TV Pro — F1's own official streaming service, which also duplicates the Sky Sports feed.

F1 TV Pro costs $10 monthly or $80 for the entire season. In addition to live streaming F1 events, it also offers access to Formula 2, Formula 3 and Porsche Supercup races, as well as F1's historic archive of classic Grands Prix.

If you're not already a Sling TV subscriber, you'll want Sling Orange if you want to watch ESPN. It also includes the Disney Channel, ESPN2 and ESPN3. The service normally costs $30 a month, but new customers can get their first month for $20.

F1 live streams: Bahrain Grand Prix in the UK

Sky Sports F1 is the home of Formula One for another season, and you'll be able to catch every minute of the Bahrain Grand Prix in up to 4K resolution there.

You'll need to be a Sky Sports subscriber to watch it all: the Sky Sports F1 channel is available for £18 / month, and there are also packages available that give you extra channels for only a little extra.

If you want to follow it in glorious 4K, you'll need to pay extra: you'll need a Sky Q set-top box and a package that includes both Ultra HD and Sky Sports F1. In total, you'd be looking at £45 / month, plus a £20 one-off payment if you're not an existing Sky subscriber.

A far cheaper option is to buy a Now Sports Pass. This will give you all 11 of the Sky Sports channels for a limited time, with pricing starting at £9.99 for a Day Pass and £33.99 for one month. There's no 4K available here though, sadly.

F1 live streams: Bahrain Grand Prix in Canada

TSN airs all Formula 1 races in Canada, though F1 TV Pro remains an option for fans. All sessions are broadcast on TSN, and if you receive the network through your cable or satellite provider, you can use TSN Go by signing in with your TV service credentials.

Cord-cutters will want to check out TSN Direct, which comes in day- and month-long passes for $8 or $20 CAD, respectively. The TSN app will allow you to live stream the race from your phone, streaming box or supported device.

(Image credit: Red Bull / Getty)

F1 Bahrain Grand Prix practice, qualifying and race weekend schedule

The action begins at 7:30 a.m. ET (11:30 a.m. GMT) tomorrow, with a full weekend of practice, qualifying and finally racing over the next three days. Here's when you can catch it all.

Friday, March 26

Practice 1: 7:30 a.m. – 8:30 a.m. ET (11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m GMT)

7:30 a.m. – 8:30 a.m. ET (11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m GMT) Practice 2: 11:00 a.m – 12:00 p.m. ET (3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m GMT)

Saturday, March 27

Practice 3: 8:00 a.m. – 9:00 a.m. ET (12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m GMT)

8:00 a.m. – 9:00 a.m. ET (12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m GMT) Qualifying: 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET (3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m GMT)

Sunday, March 28

Race: 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. ET (4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m BST)

F1 2021 car and driver line-ups

Team Driver 1 Driver 2 Alfa Romeo Kimi Raikkonen (7) Antonio Giovinazzi (99) Alpha Tauri Pierre Gasly (10) Yuki Tsunoda (22) Alpine Fernando Alonso (14) Esteban Ocon (31) Aston Martin Sebastian Vettel (5) Lance Stroll (18) Ferrari Charles Leclerc (16) Carlos Sainz (55) Haas Nikita Mazepin (9) Mick Schumacher (47) McLaren Daniel Ricciardo (3) Lando Norris (4) Mercedes Lewis Hamilton (44) Valtteri Bottas (77) Red Bull Max Verstappen (33) Sergio Perez (11) Williams George Russell (63) Nicholas Latifi (6)

