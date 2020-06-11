Every new iPhone 12 model just leaked in regulatory filing

A swath of iPhone 12 model numbers have just leaked on the Eurasian Economic Commission certification database, tipping us off to every handset Apple intends to release for the remainder of 2020.

There are a whopping nine devices in question, with the names A2172, A2176, A2341, A2342, A2399, A2403, A2407, A2408 and A2411. The listing denotes they are all "smartphones of the Apple brand" and running iOS 13, to quell any doubt. The discovery was made by MySmartPrice.

The first two models — A2172 and A2176 — are expected to be the cheapest iPhone 12 devices, dubbed the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Max. These 5.4-inch and 6.1-inch handsets will serve as the base of the flagship range for 2020, with dual-lens rear cameras, possibly less RAM and storage, and less sophisticated OLED displays, for a cheaper price than the Pro variants. They're also believed to miss out on millimeter-wave 5G connectivity, opting instead for slower-but-broader sub-6GHz coverage.

The A2341 and onward should represent the iPhone 12 Pro contingent, split across various configurations built for different regions. The iPhone 12 Pro will reportedly incorporate a 6.1-inch display, just like the cheaper iPhone 12 Max, while the iPhone 12 Pro Max will be sized at 6.7 inches.

Both iPhone 12 Pro devices are believed to sport triple-lens rear cameras with LiDAR sensors capable of accurately measuring depth for greatly-enhanced augmented reality experiences. These phones have been tipped to receive 120Hz ProMotion displays, unique stainless steel chassis, more memory and support for the fastest 5G networks.

Notably, no matter which iPhone 12 you choose, all will utilize the same A14 Bionic processor. Built on a 5-nanometer processor, this chipset is purported to be not only more powerful than the existing A13 Bionic, but more efficient as well, thanks to the down-scaled size.

Interestingly, among the iPhone leaks, MySmartPrice reports a Mac has snuck into the EEC's database as well, with the name A2330. This is billed as "a personal computer of the Apple brand" and runs macOS Catalina. It could be the new iMac 2020 that's expected to be announced at Apple's WWDC 2020 online event on June 22.