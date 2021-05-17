Eufy security cameras showing strangers' video feeds [update]

You don't want this to happen. Ever.

Eufy security-camera owners have reported on Reddit and Twitter that their Eufy mobile apps have started displaying live and recorded video feeds from strangers' Eufy cameras, rather than from their own cameras.

Update (12:00 pm ET): A representative from Eufy responded, and said that the issue has been resolved.

A Eufy representative provided the following statement:

"Due to a software bug during our latest server upgrade at 4:50 AM EST today, a limited number (0.001%) of our users were able to access video feeds from other users’ cameras. Our engineering team recognized this issue at around 5:30 AM EST, and quickly got it fixed by 6:30AM EST.

The issue affected users at a small rate in the United States, New Zealand, Australia, Cuba, Mexico, Brazil, and Argentina. Users in Europe remain unaffected.

Our customer service team will continue contacting those who were affected. Eufy Baby Monitors, eufy Smart Locks, eufy Alarm System devices and eufy PetCare products remain unaffected.

We realize that as a security company we didn’t do good enough. We are sorry we felt short here and are working on new security protocols and measures to make sure that this never happens again.

For any questions, users can contact our support team at support@eufylife.com. "

The issue was first reported by 9to5Mac, which was able to replicate the issue. Mashable, using its own Eufy camera, was not able to view strangers' feeds.

It's not known how widespread the issue is, but customers in Australia, New Zealand, and the U.S. seem to be affected. A Tom's Guide staff member based in the UK could not replicate the issue; nor could a Mashable reporter based in the U.S.

On the EufyCam Reddit, one owner posted:

"I use Eufy to monitor my baby daughter's room. Tonight I logged into the app and instead have complete access to the security systems of someone in a different country. I can view streams from all of their cameras, turn lights on and off, and have access to the HomeBase settings. Their contact details including email addresses appear in my app. I try logging out and in again but it stays the same. The live chat function in the app just takes me through to a bot which isn't helpful, and it's night time here at the moment so I can't call Eufy."

In addition to security cameras, Eufy also make smart locks, smart lights, robot vacuums, video doorbells and a host of other, inexpensive smart-home equipment.

According to MacRumors, the issue does not seem to be affecting Eufy owners who have set their products up using Apple's HomeKit Secure Video, which stores its feeds in iCloud rather than Eufy's servers.

We've reached out to Eufy for comment. For now, our advice would be to unplug and disconnect your Eufy security cameras and Home Base(s) from your home network, and to delete any cloud recordings you may have.