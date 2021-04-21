Epic Surface sale at Best Buy: Get the Surface Pro 7 or the Surface Laptop 3 for nearly half the price

Memorial Day is right around the corner and some of the biggest e-tailers are already putting some of the best tech on sale. We've just spotted Black-Friday-like discounts on Microsoft's flagship devices to complete your work-from-home setup.

For a limited time only, Best Buy is running a special promotion and offers select Microsoft Surface devices on killer sales. The Surface Laptop 3 is currently on sale for up to $400 off (depending on the specs). And if that's not enough, Best Buy also has the Surface Pro models on sale for up to $360 off.

Best Buy Surface Pro and Surface Laptop sale

Surface Laptop 3 13.5-inch : was $2,399 now $1,999 @ Best Buy

With $600 off the original price tag, this Surface Laptop 3 deal is a bargain. You’ll get a powerful Core i7 processor matched with 16GB of RAM and an entire 1TB of SSD storage. That should be more than enough power to get plenty of work done on the move. View Deal

Surface Pro 7 w/ Type Cover: was $959 now $559 @ Best Buy

The Surface Pro 7 is one of the best tablets on the market. With Windows 10, a great display and its high-quality Type Cover included, this Surface Pro 7 package is a steal for anyone wanting a premium 2-in-1 tablet for an affordable price. It's now $400 off. View Deal

Both of the Surface devices are great for working, studying or simply entertaining yourself. The Surface Pro 7, for example, makes for a perfect choice for those looking for a capable 2-in-1 tablet without resorting to out-of-this-world prices.

This device packs a punch with a 12.3-inch (2,736 x 1,824) PixelSense touchscreen display, a 10th-gen Intel Core i3 CPU, 4GB of RAM and either 128GB or 256GB of SSD storage. And with Windows 10 pre-installed, your brand-new Surface Pro 7 will be ready for action as soon as it arrives to your doorstep.

As we said in our Surface Pro 7 review, we enjoyed its bright and colorful display, USB-C-enabled charging and its nippy overall performance. With the Surface Pro 7, you will roughly get around seven hours of juice if used for general web surfing and simple tasks. Just keep a charger at hand if you’re planning to use it for a longer period of time or for battery-heavy tasks like design work or video editing.

As for the Surface Laptop 3, this device doesn't lack in performance. In our Surface Laptop 3 review, we awarded this laptop an Editor's Choice Award, and it's easy to see why. We were impressed with its sleek and attractive design, decent battery life and comfortable typing experience. And although it doesn't feature Thunderbolt 3 ports, this can be easily overlooked as the Surface Laptop 3 delivers fast and powerful performance compared to other flagship work-from-home (WFH) laptops.

All of the models mentioned above feature slightly different specs, including a choice of Intel Core i7 orAMD Ryzen 7 Surface Edition CPUs, 16 GB of RAM, 1TB/512GB/256GB of SSD storage and a bright touchscreen display, all packed in a beautiful 13.5 or 15-inch chassis.

According to our previous testing, the Surface Laptop 3 can last for approximately 9.5 hours when performing simple admin tasks and web-surfing. It's plenty to get you through the day. And weighing at 3.4 pounds, this lightweight machine is perfect for working on-the-go.

All in all, these kind of sales are hard to come by at this time of year, so snatch yours while it's still in stock. And in case you wanted to explore more options on the market, make sure to check out our best cheap laptop deals and best tablet sales pages for more guidance. Though if you wanted to browse through deals in all categories, feel free to take a look at our recently updated best Memorial Day sales roundup.