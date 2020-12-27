Epic Samsung Galaxy S21 and S21 Plus leak just revealed all the specs

There's little left to the imagination about next month's Samsung Galaxy S21 release, especially after more details leaked about the upcoming flagship phone. But it sounds like you could be paying less for Samsung's latest.

That's the word from WinFuture, which recently posted a detailed account of what to expect from the Galaxy S21 Ultra, the largest member of the S21 lineup being prepped for a rumored Jan. 14 release. WinFuture has a pretty good track record when it comes to accurate spec leaks, so it's worth paying attention to this latest news about the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21 Plus.

And we really hope the leaks are right in this instance, as they suggest that Samsung's latest phones will be slightly cheaper than the Galaxy S20 models that debuted this past February. Take the Galaxy S20, which is expected to have an €849 starting price in Europe. (That's roughly $1,042 if you do a straight currency conversion, but phone makers rarely do that, adjusting prices for specific regions.) To put that price in context, you can currently get a Galaxy S20 for €974 at Samsung's German site.

Similarly, the Galaxy S21 Plus is expected to cost €1,049. That's a slight decrease from the €1,071 price Samsung charges for the Galaxy S20 Plus in Germany.

What those rumored prices mean for the eventual cost of the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21 Plus in the U.S. is anybody's guess. But it sounds as if Samsung may make good on the rumor to charge less for its upcoming flagships, to better compete with Apple's phones, where you can get an iPhone 12 starting at $799.

Samsung Galaxy 21 and S21 Plus specs

Galaxy S21 (rumored) Galaxy S21 Plus (rumored) Price €849 €1,049 Display size 6.2-inch Full HD+ AMOLED; 120Hz 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED; 120Hz CPU Snapdragon 888/Exynos 2100 Snapdragon 888/Exynos 2100 RAM 8GB 8GB Storage 128GB, 256GB 128GB, 256GB Rear cameras Main: 12MP (f/1.8); Ultrawide: 12MP (f/2.2); Telephoto: 64MP (f/2.0) with 3x optical hybrid zoom Main: 12MP (f/1.8); Ultrawide: 12MP (f/2.2); Telephoto: 64MP (f/2.0) with 3x optical hybrid zoom Front camera 10MP (f/2.2) 10MP (f/2.2) Battery size 4,000 mAh 4,800 mAh Size 6 x 2.8 x 0.31 inches 6.4 x 3 x 0.31 inches Weight 6 ounces 7.2 ounces

As for the other specs in the WinFuture report, they're very similar to what we've heard from previous Galaxy S21 leaks. The S21 and S21 Plus figure to be very similar, sharing the same Snapdragon 888 system-on-chip in their US versions — in the rest of the world, an Exynos 2100 will power the two phones — as well as identical camera setups. On the back, you'll find a 12MP main shooter supported by a 12MP ultrawide camera with a 120 degree field of view and a 64MP telephoto lens capable of delivering a 3x hybrid optical zoom.

It's in the size and battery where the two Galaxy S21 models will differ. WinFuture reports that the S21 will feature a 6.2-inch Full HD+ AMOLED screen, housed in a 6 x 2.8 x 0.31-inch frame that weighs in at just over 6 ounces. The Galaxy S21, meanwhile will feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED panel with the same resolution. It will measure 6.4 x 3 x 0.31 inches and weigh 7.2 ounces.

Both phones will offer displays with 120Hz refresh rates, though only the Galaxy S21 Ultra will feature an adaptive refresh rate.

Samsung Galaxy S21 and S21 Plus battery life

As for battery, the Galaxy S21 features a 4,000 mAh power pack, the same size as what you'd find in the Galaxy S20. The Galaxy S21 Plus gets a bigger battery than its predecessor, opting for a 4,800 mAh capacity, according to the WinFuture report. That's in line with previous rumors about both phones.

We won't have to wait long to see how accurate this leak is. Rumors suggest Samsung will hold its first Unpacked event of 2021 on Jan. 14, with the Galaxy S21 phones arriving in stores by the end of the month.