Epic Black Friday SSD deal: Get 2TB Samsung 970 Evo Plus for 50% off

If you've been hoping that this year's Black Friday deals will provide some cheap and fast PC storage, then your wait is over. On Amazon right now you can get an enormous 2TB Samsung 970 EVO Plus NVMe SSD for $250, which is half of its normal price of $500.

If you're in need of something smaller, there are also offers on the 250GB, 500GB and 1TB versions of this same SSD. The 2TB model offers the biggest discount however, and plenty of space for video, games or whatever other media you want to store. Just keep in mind this is an M.2 format drive that uses a PCIe slot to plug directly into your PC's motherboard, rather than the larger 2.5-inch SSDs which attach via a SATA cable, or external drives that use USB.

Samsung 970 EVO Plus SSD (2TB, PCIe) - was $500, now $250 at Amazon

Get the most PC storage for the smallest price with this reliable and speedy SSD from Samsung. It's also available in 1TB, 500GB, and 250GB sizes, though with not as big a discount.

SSDs are the better option for data storage on a PC compared to a traditional HDD, simply because they're faster; this Samsung model transfers data at 3300 megabits per second. It makes for the perfect companion for PC gamers or video editors, who need that high transfer speed to keep load times short and keep gameplay or workflow smooth.

Samsung has added a few other useful functions too. The downloadable Samsung Magician software lets you update the SSD's firmware and monitor the health and performance, while the drive's heat dispersal tech and build quality is promised to help avoid instability and keep the drive reliable for years to come.