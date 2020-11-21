Epic Black Friday sale knocks Apple Watch 6 to its lowest price ever

Here's an epic Black Friday sale to kick off your weekend. As part of its early Black Friday deals, Amazon just knocked the price of the Apple Watch 6 to a new all-time low.
Currently, you can get the Apple Watch 6 (GPS/40mm) on sale for just $329.98 at Amazon. That's $69 off and hands down one of the best Black Friday Apple Watch deals we've ever seen.
Apple Watch 6 deal
Apple Watch 6 (GPS/40mm): was $399 now $329 @ Amazon
Lowest Price! Here's the best Apple Watch 6 deal we've seen to date. Amazon has Apple's current-gen watch on sale for $329.98. That's $69 off an a new price low for this watch. The Apple Watch 6's brighter display and faster charging could convince even a Watch 5 owner to upgrade. All colors are on sale, but only the black model is priced at $329.View Deal
Apple Watch 6 (GPS/44mm): was $399 now $379 @ Amazon
Want a bigger watch face? The Apple Watch 6 (GPS/44mm) is also on sale for $379.99. That's $49 off and the lowest price we've see for this larger model. View Deal
The Apple Watch 6 is the best best smartwatch you can buy. As noted in our Apple Watch 6 review, the combination of a brighter always-on display and faster charging make for a more enjoyable user experience. But the bigger deal is the blood oxygen (SpO2) reader, which provides comprehensive details and readings, and addresses one of the few areas where the Apple Watch was behind other wearables.
Apple Watch 6 deals debuted shortly after the watch went on sale. However, this is the biggest discount we've seen to date. Make sure to follow our guide to the best Apple Watch deals for more discounts on other Apple Watches, as well as our hub to all of the Apple Black Friday deals on all sorts of gear.
If you're interested in deals on this year's top products, check out all the Amazon Black Friday deals we're tracking now.
