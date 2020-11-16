Epic Black Friday phone deal: Get the Galaxy Z Fold 2 for 50% off now

Folding phones may be the future, but the future can be pretty expensive with foldables generally costing well more than $1,000. Fortunately, one of Samsung's Black Friday deals can put the Galaxy Fold in your hands at a fraction of the phone's price.

For a limited time, Black Friday has its Galaxy Fold 2 5G on sale for $999. That's a pretty substantial savings from the foldable phone's usual $1,9999 asking price. And all you need to do to knock half off the price of the Galaxy Fold 2 is trade in an eligible phone.

Get Samsung's top foldable phone for less than $1,000 when you trade in a device along with your purchase. You'll need a newer phone to get the highest discount on the Galaxy Z Fold 2.

Therein lies the catch if you're looking to maximize your trade-in value. The steepest $1,000 discount is only available to people trading in last year's original Galaxy Fold. Other phones command some trade-in return, though you'll get the highest value from more recent phones. An iPhone 11 Pro Max will net you $700 off, for example, while a Galaxy Note 10 takes $500 off the price. Pixel 4 and 4 XL owners can expect $230 and $290 rebates, respectively.

The trade-in value applies whether you buy the Galaxy Fold 2 unlocked or get it tied to a wireless carrier when you purchase the phone at Samsung's website.

The Galaxy Z Fold 2 is a substantial improvement over the original Fold, not only fixing that phone's design flaws but adding new functionality with a Flex mode that allows you to split certain apps into different sections of the Fold 2's 7.6-inch interior display. We also like the larger cover display on this model which gives you 6.2 inches of screen real estate so that you can run apps without ever having to flip open the Galaxy Z Fold 2.

In addition to the trade-in value, Samsung is also offering a $100 credit for eligible accessories to Galaxy Z Fold 2 buyers.

The Galaxy Z Fold 2 sale is just one of many discounts available at Samsung for early holiday shopping. We're tracking all the best Black Friday deals, including savings on all kinds of phones, to help you save on your next handset.