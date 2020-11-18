Epic Black Friday memory foam mattress deals: Save $600 right now

Sleeping on a memory foam mattress is somewhat of a luxe experience. However, now that many Black Friday mattress deals are live, owning a memory foam mattress has never been cheaper.

We're seeing memory foam mattress deals that take as much as $600 off popular models. Even better, these sales include mattresses in our best mattress guide. So if you're shopping for a new mattress — here are the best memory foam mattress deals you can get right now. (Also, make sure to check out our mattress deals coverage for more bedding sales).

Memory foam mattress deals

Nectar Memory Foam Mattress: was $1,198 now $799 @ Nectar

Editor's Pick: The Nectar Memory Foam Mattress is our favorite overall mattress. It provides the perfect combo of support, comfort, and value. The mattress itself is a medium-firm mattress with five layers of foam that contour to your body. All Nectar Memory Foam Mattresses are from $300 to $399 off. Even better, you get a free bundle ($399 value) with any mattress purchases. A queen mattress costs $799, which is $399 off.

Tempur Cloud Mattress: was $1,999 now $1,399 @ TempurPedic

Holiday sales have started at Tempur-Pedic and the mattress company is slicing 30% off its memory foam mattress — the Tempur Cloud. The mattress claims to deliver 40% more pressure-relieving support than its competitors thanks to its 4-layer design. A queen mattress costs $1,399.30, which is $600 off. View Deal