Epic Black Friday headphones deal: Sony WH-1000xM4 just hit their lowest price

When you want the best noise-cancelling headphones, you grab the Sony WH-1000xM4 wireless headphones. And right now, you can get them at their best price ever, thanks to a great Black Friday deal.

Right now Amazon is taking $71 off the Sony WH-1000xM4, which normally cost $349. That means you can get a set of these top wireless headphones for $278.

Sony WH-1000xM4: was $349 now $278 @ Amazon

Hurry! The Editor's Choice WH-1000XM4 headphones are now at their lowest price ever. They offer excellent sound quality and best-in-class noise cancellation. Plus, they've got excellent battery life lasting up to 30 hours with ANC on. Adorama offers the same price on the Sony WH-1000xM4.View Deal

The Sony WH-1000xM4 currently top our list of the best headphones you can buy right now. In our Sony WH-1000xM4 review, we were blown away by the excellent audio quality and remarkable noise cancellation features. The Sony WH-1000xM4 also offer good battery life, lasting about 29 hours in our testing with active noise cancellation turned on.

If you're willing to shop around, you can actually get more bang for your buck when buying the Sony WH-1000xM4 headphones. Adorama currently matches Amazon's $278 price, but its Sony WH-1000xM4 deal throws in a power bank with your purchase.

The Sony WH-1000xM4 figures to be a hot item around the holidays, so if you're looking to save on your audio purchases, be sure to check out our guide to the best Black Friday headphones deals.